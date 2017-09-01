America’s (dis)regard for our soldiers and veterans. Michael Desch comments on our country’s valorization of the military and the problem of “liberal militarism.”

The photos the U.S. and Saudi Arabia don’t want you to see. Nicholas Kristof calls attention to U.S. support for the war on Yemen and the devastating effects the war has had there.

The stain of Yemen. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette denounces U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition.

The U.S. is in denial about the civilians it’s killing in Syria. Samuel Oakford reports on the hundreds of civilian casualties that have resulted from U.S. bombing of ISIS-held areas.

How media obscure U.S. and Saudi responsibility for killing Yemeni civilians. FAIR reviews news reports on airstrikes in Yemen and notes how rarely U.S. support or the identity of the attackers is mentioned.