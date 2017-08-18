Trump’s comment on Venezuela makes a bad situation worse. Michael Shifter calls Trump’s “military option” statement a “gratuitous gift” to Maduro.

Things don’t end well for madmen. Stephen Walt explains the pitfalls of running an unpredictable “madman” foreign policy.

The critical difference between preemption and preventive war. Christopher Preble notes the importance of this distinction and explains how it applies to China’s willingness to defend North Korea.

Detente in the Persian Gulf is in everyone’s interests. Paul Pillar explains why stoking regional rivalries is bad for all involved.