The Senate passed the antiwar Yemen resolution, S.J.Res. 7, by a vote of 54-46 this evening:

This is historic. For the first time in 45 years, Congress is one step closer to withdrawing U.S. forces from an unauthorized war. We must end the war in Yemen. https://t.co/7oLM7N3LlE — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 13, 2019

Despite the larger Republican majority in the Senate, the resolution still passed by a decent margin with several Republicans voting in favor. Republican co-sponsor Sen. Mike Lee delivered a cogent and impassioned defense of the resolution during the debate, and Sens. Paul and Young have remained some of the most steadfast supporters of ending U.S. involvement in the war. Along with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Chris Murphy, the other two leading co-sponsors, these senators have shown tremendous leadership and perseverance in the face of stiff resistance from the White House and Pentagon and the indifference of many of their colleagues. The Senate has once again delivered an historic rebuke to presidential overreach and an indefensible policy in Yemen. Now the resolution will move back to the House again where it is all but certain to pass.

The White House is threatening to veto the measure if it comes to the president’s desk, but Trump should be forced to own this policy and its consequences fully. Congress is sending the Saudi coalition and the Trump administration a clear message that America’s elected representatives do not consent to our involvement in this war and will never authorize it. The Senate has struck an important blow for Congress’ role in matters of war and for the cause of peace in Yemen, and the senators that voted to pass the resolution have done a good service for our country and for the people of Yemen.