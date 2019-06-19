The Senate is expected to vote on the resolutions of disapproval for the bogus “emergency” arms sales tomorrow:

The Senate will vote Thursday to block President Trump’s controversial arms sales to Saudi Arabia, paving the way for a showdown with the White House. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the Senate will hold three votes on the 22 sales that would also send weapons to the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. Two standalone votes will be on resolutions to block sales to Saudi Arabia. Senators would then have a third vote that would condense the remaining 20 resolutions of disapproval into one vote.

Passing these resolutions of disapproval would send a clear message that a majority of the Senate won’t tolerate being bypassed and circumvented by the president’s abuse of power. It is important for that reason for the Senate to disapprove of all of the arms sales and not only those that concern Saudi Arabia and the UAE. There is no “emergency” need to rush weapons to the Saudi coalition, so there certainly isn’t one to send weapons to any other government. The Senate should also disapprove of all of these arms sales to send another unequivocal message of disapproval of the Saudi coalition’s conduct of the war on Yemen and their disapproval of the administration’s disreputable and shameful efforts to cover for the Saudi coalition at every turn. The Senate has an opportunity to express their opposition to the Trump administration’s conduct of foreign policy, their support for the war on Yemen, and the president’s abuse of power in trying to push these arms sales through without Congressional review.

Sen. Rand Paul expressed optimism that there would be a large majority in favor of these resolutions against the arms sales:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) pointed to the bipartisan opposition to the arms sales as a sign of “coalition building” in Congress to check an administration’s foreign policy authority. “I think the votes going to be significant — well over 50 but possibly over 60 and even with a potential of getting a veto-proof,” Paul told reporters.

It would be outstanding if the Senate could marshal a veto-proof majority in support of these resolutions. I don’t know if it will happen, but it would be a significant blow against presidential overreach and abuse of power if it did. The fact that this bipartisan effort to fight back against Trump’s bogus “emergency” has come together so quickly is a very encouraging sign that members of Congress have had enough. Tomorrow the Senate goes first in expressing its dissatisfaction.