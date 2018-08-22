Today Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy attempted to introduce an amendment that would cut off all military assistance to the Saudi coalition, but the amendment was blocked from coming to the floor:

The Republicans objected. It’s just unthinkable to me that we continue to willingly participate in the slaughter of Yemeni kids when there is zero benefit to U.S. security. Mind blowing really. https://t.co/p6qbrfRGoe — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 22, 2018

Sen. Murphy has been one of the leading opponents of U.S. support for the war on Yemen, and he should be commended for his continued efforts. Opposition to our despicable, indefensible policy in Yemen has been growing in Congress over the last three years, and there should be enough votes to pass the Murphy amendment if it came up for a vote. Republican leaders have done whatever they could to stymie all efforts to rein in and end U.S. military support for the Saudi coalition, and this maneuver is just the latest example of their shameful behavior. Opposing the war on Yemen is very important and necessary work, and it is imperative that more members of Congress join Sen. Murphy and the others seeking to end the war.

There is no justification for the ongoing U.S. participation in the wrecking and starving of Yemen. In addition to being illegal and unauthorized involvement in a foreign war, U.S. support for the Saudi coalition is profoundly unjust and contributes to the suffering and deprivation of millions of innocent people. More than eight million people are on the brink of starvation, and more than twice that number are expected to be by the end of this year. Innocent Yemenis die every day because of a war that the U.S. enables with its support and could stop quickly if it withdrew that support. Supporters of U.S. policy in Yemen cannot honestly defend what our government is helping to do to the people of that country, and so they would rather duck the debate and block the chance to vote.