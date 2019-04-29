Esfandyar Batmanghelidj calls for Democratic presidential candidates and other supporters of the nuclear deal to rethink their approach to engagement with Iran that isn’t limited to nonproliferation:

What if Democrats pointed to their readiness for a deeper reckoning with the failure of the JCPOA? Would it not be so much more meaningful for a Democratic candidate to declare, “We let the Iranian people down when we reimposed sanctions on them while their government was still in compliance with the JCPOA. Our mission should be to restore trust so that Iranians can count on America to honor its obligations.” Earlier this week, President Hassan Rouhani gave an important speech in which he underlined that he is a “man of negotiation” but emphasized that negotiations are impossible until the United States essentially shows Iran due respect. As American proponents of engagement with Iran look to the future, they must recognize that the failure of the JCPOA was not encompassed in the decision of the Trump administration to withdraw, but rather in the set of cascading institutional failures that allowed the administration to drastically shift the nature of U.S. policy towards Iran, as well as towards the remaining parties of the JCPOA, without paying any real political cost.

Reentry into the JCPOA would be a good beginning, and it would be the first sign that the next administration is trying to restore the trust that Trump violated, but as Batmanghelidj says it isn’t sufficient by itself. Unless we also start changing the warped and toxic nature of our Iran policy debate and stop framing everything in terms of how best to “counter” or hurt Iran, rejoining the nuclear deal won’t solve the underlying problem of reflexive hostility that has poisoned relations between our countries for decades. The nuclear deal could have been the starting point for improving the overall U.S.-Iranian relationship, but that opportunity was squandered and it won’t be easy to create another one soon. Lifting all reimposed sanctions would be a good start, but simply refraining from further collective punishment won’t be enough to win back the trust that Trump so carelessly destroyed.

This gets to the heart of why proposals to use U.S. reentry into the nuclear deal as a bargaining chip are so misguided and harmful. Until some degree of trust is restored and the U.S. has proven that it is worth talking to again, there will be no more bargains and nothing more to discuss with Iran. It is incumbent on the offending party that violated the agreement to make the effort to repair the damage that it caused, and that will involve more than just reversing the decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal. The next administration has to be willing to engage the Iranian government with respect for its legitimate interests, but even more important than that is the respect that it needs to show to the Iranian people whose lives and livelihoods have been harmed for more than a decade by American punitive measures. That means an end to waging economic war on the people. It means rescinding the absurd and unjust travel ban. Ultimately, it also has to mean resuming normal commercial and diplomatic relations. That last goal is still a long ways off, but that is where U.S. Iran policy should be heading.