There is really nothing better than this on the Internet right now. You’re welcome.
Yoda Vs. The Seagulls
Posted in Pop Culture. Tagged Yoda, seagulls, bad lip reading.
-
How I Believe Facebook Was Censoring My Political Speech
-
Where Liberals and Conservatives are Wrong About the Constitution
-
TAC Welcomes New Managing Editor and Executive Editor
-
The New Elite’s Silly Virtue-Signaling Consumption
-
Why Are We Still Listening to John Bolton?
-
Sex is Cheap and It’s a Buyer’s Market—If You’re a Man
-
Religious Liberty Could be Big Loser in Wedding Cake Challenge
-
Bill Would Put Americans Under 24-Hour Drone Surveillance
-
‘What Happened’? Hillary Cherry-Picks Through Historic Loss
-
David Stockman Takes Aim at the ‘Washington War Party’
-
Five U.S. States That Never Made the Map
-
Casting New Light on Sexual Exploitation of Men and Boys