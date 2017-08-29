The above tweet by a leading liberal Evangelical is why the Nashville Statement is necessary. There is nothing new in the Statement. It is basic orthodox Christian theology on sexuality and gender — the sort of thing relatively few Christians would have challenged until recent years. A Southern Baptist theologian who signed the document and helped produce it tweets:

The height of irony: when those with schismatic positions blame division on a Church that stands in the same place. — Andrew T. Walker (@andrewtwalk) August 29, 2017

This is exactly right. Here is a subsequent tweet from Hatmaker:

If the fruit of doctrine regularly & consistently creates shame, self-harm, suicide, & broken hearts, families, & churches, we shld listen. — JenHatmaker (@JenHatmaker) August 29, 2017

This is what happens when you theologize guided by nothing but emotion. This is not Christianity. This is Moralistic Therapeutic Deism. Don’t misunderstand: theology does not stand abstractly apart from the world. You would have to have a heart of stone not to contemplate the lived experiences of people with doctrines. But you would have to have a head of pudding to think you could dismiss very clear and deep Biblical anthropology and moral teaching about sex and sexuality, to say nothing of the consistent witness of the Church from its founding until pretty much the day before yesterday.

You might recall my writing earlier this year about a speech I gave at a conservative Evangelical college, about The Benedict Option. A young woman in the audience asked me why “practices” are important in Christian living, and why it’s insufficient “to love Jesus with all our hearts, as I was taught growing up.” I explained that emotion alone is a poor guide to faithfulness and obedience. If we only follow our hearts, we will lose the Way. After the speech, a professor told me that nearly all of the Christian students reason (“reason”) in the fashion of this student. They are completely defenseless before claims that Biblically orthodox Christianity is “mean”.

Two years ago, the Southern Baptist leader Russell Moore penned an essay for First Things, titled “Evangelicals Won’t Cave.” In it, he wrote:

Now that the Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court case has nationalized same-sex marriage, America’s last hold-outs, conservative Evangelical Protestants, will eventually, we’re told, stop worrying and learn to love, or at least accept, the sexual revolution. As Americans grow more accustomed to redefined concepts of marriage and family, Evangelicals will convert to the new understanding and update their theologies to suit. This is not going to happen. The revolution will not be televangelized.

More:

But however confident and complacent are these helpers, they can’t change the fact that the Evangelical cave-in on sexual ethics is just not going to happen. There is no evidence for it, and no push among Evangelicals to start it. In order to understand this, one has to know two things about Evangelicals. One, Evangelical Protestants are “catholic” in their connection to the broader, global Body of Christ and to two millennia of creedal teaching; and two, Evangelicals are defined by distinctive markers of doctrine and practice. The factors that make Evangelicals the same as all other Christians, as well as the distinctive doctrines and practices that set us apart, both work against an Evangelical accommodation to the sexual revolution.

I wonder if Dr. Moore — a signer of the Nashville Statement — would say the same thing today. A Pew survey earlier this year found a profound generational divide among white Evangelicals regarding homosexuality. Excerpt from the Washington Post account:

Just a decade ago, the gap between younger evangelicals and older evangelicals on the issue was not wide, according to the Pew Research Center. But a new survey suggests that the generational divide has grown much wider, with about half of evangelicals born after 1964 now favoring gay marriage. According to Pew, 47 percent of Generation X/millennial evangelicals (those born after 1964) favor gay marriage, compared with 26 percent of boomer and older evangelicals (those born between 1928 and 1964).

But there’s a wrinkle:

Some evangelicals believe there’s a difference between supporting gay marriage as a public policy matter and gay marriage as sanctioned by churches. A large majority of white evangelicals (including younger generations) continue to see homosexual relations as morally wrong, according to the General Social Survey. The 2016 survey found 75 percent of white evangelicals saying homosexual sexual relations are always or nearly always wrong. That number is down from 82 percent in 1996 and 90 percent in 1987. The survey does not show a large generational gap, however. In 2014-2016 surveys, 70 percent of Generation X/millennial white evangelicals said same-sex sexual relations are nearly always or always wrong, compared to 81 percent of baby boomers/older generations.

I understand the distinction being made here, but I don’t see how “personally opposed, but” can stand over time, given the rapidity of cultural change, and the severe sanctions, social and legal, that will be inflicted on religious believers who dissent from this ideology. And you’d have to be a fool to believe that if Biblical orthodoxy on sexual matters becomes optional within the church, that heterodox Christians like Hatmaker would tolerate the orthodox. After all, why would you put up with those who believe in doctrines that cause “suffering, rejection, shame, and despair”?

This really is a bright red line — and it’s far more important than many conservative Christians understand. If the Church surrenders on this issue, it will abandon more than its members understand. As I write in The Benedict Option: