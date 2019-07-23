Fighting for the Right to Repair Our Stuff Who’s Making Money From the Border Crisis? Private Prisons Did John Bolton Light the Fuse of the UK-Iranian Tanker Crisis? Trump Risks a Return to the Days of ‘Fire and Fury’ With North Korea TAC Bookshelf for the Week of July 22 All Hail Europe’s Permanent Ruling Class 50 Years Later, the Apollo Program is Still Pure Poetry America Loses Her Thick Skin The European Union’s New Executive Kowtows to the Left The Decline of Our Nation’s Generals Rod Dreher E-mail Rod Follow @roddreher View From Your Table By Rod Dreher • July 23, 2019, 12:30 AM Tweet Ludlow Castle, Shropshire, England The reader writes: Evening glass of wine in an apartment built into the walls of Ludlow Castle, once a home to Richard III, Edward V, Katharine of Aragon, and (later) to her daughter, Mary I, as well. Advertisement Posted in View From Your Table. Tagged England, Ludlow Castle, Shropshire. Fighting for the Right to Repair Our Stuff Who’s Making Money From the Border Crisis? Private Prisons Did John Bolton Light the Fuse of the UK-Iranian Tanker Crisis? Trump Risks a Return to the Days of ‘Fire and Fury’ With North Korea TAC Bookshelf for the Week of July 22 All Hail Europe’s Permanent Ruling Class 50 Years Later, the Apollo Program is Still Pure Poetry America Loses Her Thick Skin The European Union’s New Executive Kowtows to the Left The Decline of Our Nation’s Generals Fighting for the Right to Repair Our Stuff Who’s Making Money From the Border Crisis? Private Prisons Did John Bolton Light the Fuse of the UK-Iranian Tanker Crisis? Trump Risks a Return to the Days of ‘Fire and Fury’ With North Korea TAC Bookshelf for the Week of July 22 All Hail Europe’s Permanent Ruling Class 50 Years Later, the Apollo Program is Still Pure Poetry America Loses Her Thick Skin The European Union’s New Executive Kowtows to the Left The Decline of Our Nation’s Generals Virtue and Vice in an Age of Addiction On Iran, Why Not Rand?