OK, I admit it: this is my third meal at the chain restaurant Zapiecek in two days. What can I say? I love this food. This bowl of creamy cold Lithuanian-style borscht is the best thing I’ve had yet in Poland, and that’s saying something. That’s dill and yogurt on top; there’s half a boiled egg swimming in the pink-purply goodness.

It was so good that it inspired me to update the Burt Bacharach classic:

What the world needs now Is borscht, cold borscht It’s the only thing That there’s just too little orscht.

I’ll go away now and sleep off the borscht and the pierogi, like a good Slavic hobbit…