I arrived late this afternoon in Warsaw, really sleepy. Had to eat a little something before bedtime, though. Zapiecek is the pierogi-maker down the street from my hotel. Lord have mercy, if I hadn’t been so tired, I would have tried the flavored vodkas too, after which I would have asked the chef to knit a pillow-sized mushroom-stuffed pierogi to let me use in my hotel room.

That’s a cup of delicious borscht, and a mug of only so-so beer.I couldn’t draw it out because the restaurant is so small, and I couldn’t compose a photo without faces of other patrons. Still, my point is, you NEED to go to Zapiecek.

And I need to go to bed. More tomorrow.