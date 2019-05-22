Finding an Authentic Life in the Modern World The Great Power Game is On and China is Winning Impeachment Should Be on the Table If Trump Bombs Iran Don’t Fear the Modi: Hinduism Makes India Great Josh Hawley, the Senator From Main Street Joe Biden, Warmonger John Lukacs: Iconoclast and Self-Styled ‘Reactionary’ Do Iranian ‘Threats’ Signal Organized U.S.-Israel Subterfuge? Justin Amash is Wrong: Impeachment Would Damage Our Democracy Macron Goes Full Machiavelli Ahead of the European Elections Rod Dreher E-mail Rod Follow @roddreher View From Your Table By Rod Dreher • May 22, 2019, 11:03 AM Tweet Los Angeles, California Breakfast in the LAX American Airlines Flagship Lounge, en route to home from Sydney. Advertisement Posted in View From Your Table. Finding an Authentic Life in the Modern World The Great Power Game is On and China is Winning Impeachment Should Be on the Table If Trump Bombs Iran Don’t Fear the Modi: Hinduism Makes India Great Josh Hawley, the Senator From Main Street Joe Biden, Warmonger John Lukacs: Iconoclast and Self-Styled ‘Reactionary’ Do Iranian ‘Threats’ Signal Organized U.S.-Israel Subterfuge? Justin Amash is Wrong: Impeachment Would Damage Our Democracy Macron Goes Full Machiavelli Ahead of the European Elections Finding an Authentic Life in the Modern World The Great Power Game is On and China is Winning Impeachment Should Be on the Table If Trump Bombs Iran Don’t Fear the Modi: Hinduism Makes India Great Josh Hawley, the Senator From Main Street Joe Biden, Warmonger John Lukacs: Iconoclast and Self-Styled ‘Reactionary’ Do Iranian ‘Threats’ Signal Organized U.S.-Israel Subterfuge? Justin Amash is Wrong: Impeachment Would Damage Our Democracy Macron Goes Full Machiavelli Ahead of the European Elections The Kentucky Derby: Where Money Flows Like Aged Bourbon Remembering the Original Meaning of the American Dream