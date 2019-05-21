Scallops at the Opera Bar. That’s the Sydney Opera House in the background. It was impossible to stage a VFYT that could both get a great image of the building and exclude full faces of the diners. But man, I tell you, what a scene.

About to board the plane back to the US. I’ll write more about Australia, maybe from the flight if I get wifi. Power about to go out on this laptop. This Aussie trip has far exceeded my expectations (which were pretty high anyway). I just cannot say enough good things about the Australian people. I found out from my wife that a friend from my hometown just announced on Facebook that she’s moving to Australia. My first thought: “Good — they’re going to take good care of her.”