On the Passing of Les Murray, Our Greatest Poet Brain Drain and the Polarization of America The Left Needs to Stop Crushing on the Generals It’s Time to End the Death Penalty Nationwide Evelyn Waugh Predicted the Collapse of Catholic England Reversing the Baby Bust Time to Bring Back Mandatory Citizen Militias? India Will Never Be Great Until It Protects Religious Freedom J.D. Vance to Headline TAC Annual Gala On Venezuela, America Should Check Its Regime Change Impulses at the Door Rod Dreher E-mail Rod Follow @roddreher View From Your Table By Rod Dreher • May 4, 2019, 4:11 PM Tweet Bratislava, Slovakia Wild garlic soup. Yum! Advertisement Posted in View From Your Table. Tagged Bratislava, Slovakia. On the Passing of Les Murray, Our Greatest Poet Brain Drain and the Polarization of America The Left Needs to Stop Crushing on the Generals It’s Time to End the Death Penalty Nationwide Evelyn Waugh Predicted the Collapse of Catholic England Reversing the Baby Bust Time to Bring Back Mandatory Citizen Militias? India Will Never Be Great Until It Protects Religious Freedom J.D. Vance to Headline TAC Annual Gala On Venezuela, America Should Check Its Regime Change Impulses at the Door On the Passing of Les Murray, Our Greatest Poet Brain Drain and the Polarization of America The Left Needs to Stop Crushing on the Generals It’s Time to End the Death Penalty Nationwide Evelyn Waugh Predicted the Collapse of Catholic England Reversing the Baby Bust Time to Bring Back Mandatory Citizen Militias? India Will Never Be Great Until It Protects Religious Freedom J.D. Vance to Headline TAC Annual Gala On Venezuela, America Should Check Its Regime Change Impulses at the Door 15 Questions Robert Mueller Must Answer In Defense of Economic Nationalism