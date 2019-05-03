Look, it’s Eszterhazy torte! It’s to celebrate the birthday of this blog’s Budapest bureau chief Anna. I didn’t know it was her birthday until she told me. She came up to Bratislava today to have coffee and to do initial planning for my Hungarian interviews regarding the next book. It was so great to see her. Did you know that Bratislava only received its name in 1919, after the end of the Great War? Until then, it was known by its German name, Pressburg; eleven Habsburg monarchs were crowned here in St. Martin’s Cathedral. I’ll have you know that the Kaiser approved of my confectionery choice:

