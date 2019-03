That’s a baleada — essentially, a Honduran breakfast taco. My son’s college roommate is from Tegucigalpa, and he stayed with us last night. He made us breakfast this morning. A baleada is red kidney bean paste, scrambled eggs, and cheese on a tortilla. He said that the only thing missing in sour cream (we didn’t have any in the fridge). It was delicious! I took one bite and thought: Oh! VFYT!

