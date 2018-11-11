James C. is back in Italy, his six-month job in the US having come to an end. He writes:

Bentornato…in Italian it means welcome back. If you take it literally, it can mean bene tornato…returned well.

Yes. I have returned well.

November is such a great time to be on the Amalfi Coast if the weather is good (and it often is). Low prices, few crowds. You won’t believe how cheap that pile of super-fresh seafood was.

I have been to this coast five times. Each time is like seeing it for the first time. The harmony of creation and subcreation in a miraculous union.