That right there is the best food I’ve eaten since I came home from Italy. It’s pizza from Sola Bread Co. in Tyler, Texas. They make their own crust, and even their own charcuterie (which is on half the pizza you see in front of me.) The bearded guy in the Sola fleece is Blaine Davis, co-founder and head baker. Sola is a family-owned bakery inspired by the Lutheran faith of Blaine and his wife Karen. I’m not going to tell you much more about it now, because I’m going to be publishing an interview with Blaine in a few days. Look at their pizza menu. I cannot wait to get back to Tyler to taste the Ipanema (Garlic aioli, shaved lemons, artichoke, Speck, fresh mozzarella, Finished with arugula dressed in EVO & lemon juice). I’m not kidding when I tell you that Sola’s pizza tastes like what you get in Italy. Tyler is a town of just over 100,000 in East Texas. I live in a city almost four times that size, I can’t find a pizza that’s in the same galaxy at Sola’s.

And get this: Sola shares a space with True Vine Brewery. Craft beer, craft pizza, good people — honestly, what more could you want? And there it is in Tyler! If you’ve live nearby and have never been, you’ve got to go. Here’s a short video about Sola:

I thought I would lead the VFYT when I arrived home tonight with this shot from Torchy’s Tacos in Tyler. I ate a late supper there last night, and I was the first customer this morning for breakfast tacos. You know that when Torchy’s is the second-best food experience you have in a town, you’ve had a heck of a good weekend.

Tyler, Texas