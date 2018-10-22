James C., at work tonight behind the camera at Luke in New Orleans.
View From Your Table
Posted in View From Your Table. Tagged New Orleans, Lüke.
-
TAC Bookshelf for the Week of October 22
-
Is China Waiting Us Out?
-
The Left’s Untimely Attack on the Electoral College
-
Why Jamal Khashoggi Was Killed
-
Congress Punts on Reforming the Pentagon Budget—Again
-
Women in Combat? Secretary Mattis Steps Into a Minefield
-
When Russell Kirk Was Really Scary
-
The Sad and Self-Inflicted Demise of Sears
-
Making Sure the Next Cold War Never Happens
-
The Cartoon That Hits Home in Our #MeToo Era
-
When Identity Politics Eats Its Own
-
Don’t Replace Nikki Haley at the United Nations