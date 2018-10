That’s James C., having a casual dinner at our house last night (shrimp sauteed in garlic, olive oil, cayenne, and Hungarian paprika). He’s visiting this weekend. James drove in from the Lafayette area, where he had poked his head into the legendary Cajun market Best Stop to buy some smoked boudin. It delighted him to see this on the front doors of the joint:

South Louisiana: It ain’t like where you from, cher.