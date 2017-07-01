Siena, Italy

That’s the great David J. White with that plate of osso buco in the rear of the shot. We had lunch today, along with some other Baylor friends, followed by a walk to the Duomo, and then a visit to the Dominican basilica, and the relic of St. Catherine of Siena.

It was a wonderful day! Here’s David; I had to crop the shot weirdly to remove the faces of kids sitting behind him:

 

By the way, today was a two-gelato day. Nocciola (hazelnut) after lunch, and lemon cream after dinner. No, I regret nothing.