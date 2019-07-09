A Catholic priest e-mails to say:

The Holy See has stripped Archbishop Luigi Ventura of his diplomatic status for accusations of having made homosexual advances/assaults on young men.

Yet the irony is that during his tenure as nuncio to France, there was a whole hoopla about the French government wanting to appoint a practicing homosexual as ambassador to the Holy See.

I realize that it is stretching the analogy a little as the nuncio was not openly homosexual (and the accusations from his time in France and Canada have not been tried in a court of law). But what are we to make of the fact that France could not appoint a gay man as ambassador to the Holy See at the very time that the serving ambassador from the Holy See to France is a gay man?

At the very least, it is another indicator of the credibility problem of the official Catholic Church and the idiotic view that we can turn a blind eye to homosexual clerics and think that they their homosexuality does not impinge on their ministry.