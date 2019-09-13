Aided by a large charitable donation, Tulane University is opening a First Amendment law clinic. More:

The clinic is launching with a $1 million gift from the Stanton Foundation, an organization created by former CBS News President Frank Stanton, a founding figure of modern broadcast news. The foundation supports innovation in civics and U.S. history education.

Students will work under the supervision of faculty members in representing clients seeking to defend their rights to a free press, to free speech, to petition and to assemble, Meyer said. In accordance with the guidelines of the foundation, it will not handle religious liberty cases, he said.