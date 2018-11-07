So, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is out. I think this is terrible news, and that Trump is going to end up firing Robert Mueller, or at least interfering with the Russia probe in obstructive ways that amount to serious abuse of power. Trump doesn’t seem to believe he has much to worry about with the Senate. I’m very sorry to see Sessions go, because whatever his shortcomings, he was a man of integrity who was determined that the Justice Department not become politicized by the president.

This is a good tweet:

I want to thank Jeff Sessions for his service to our country as Attorney General. Under Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, it is imperative that the important work of the Justice Department continues, and that the Mueller investigation proceeds to its conclusion unimpeded. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2018

Read the Sessions news, though, in tandem with this blockbuster scoop by Mollie Hemingway, whom the gods favored by placing her on the Acela within earshot of a very careless Congressman Jerry Nadler, incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, as he discussed Democrats’ plans for the upcoming Congressional session. Excerpt from her report:

Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., revealed plans for House Democrats to investigate and impeach Justice Brett Kavanaugh for alleged perjury and investigate and impeach President Donald Trump for alleged treasonous collusion with Russia. In post-election chats with various callers while riding the Acela train from New York to Washington, Nadler gave advice to a newly elected representative and discussed potential 2020 Democratic presidential nominees with another. He also lamented identity politics and the thriving economy and worried about Democrats losing working-class voters while gaining elite former Republicans and suburban women.

Read the whole thing.

So, it’s war on every front — even Kavanaugh. I suppose Trump wants a wartime consigliere, and believes that the Attorney General of the United States is the president’s personal lawyer, or ought to act like it.

We are going to watch Democrats in the House stop at nothing to get to a sitting Supreme Court justice, on spurious grounds. And we are going to see a US president attempt to corrupt his Justice Department in ways that would have made Dick Nixon blush.

Two years from now, will the American people be more inclined to trust their institutions in Washington, or less? Come 2020, people on both sides will vote for men and women who do not deserve their trust, because the alternative will strike them as even worse.