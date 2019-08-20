Danish PM Mette Frederiksen made into wallflower by Trump

Y’all, honestly. Honestly. The President of the United States appears to have cancelled a meeting with a nation’s leader because she wouldn’t talk to him about selling part of her country to the US.

I’m not making this up. Look:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I … I mean … what are we supposed to do with that? It’s just so ass-chappingly stupid and petty. What an international laughingstock this country has become under this guy. #MAGA indeed!

UPDATE:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Advertisement