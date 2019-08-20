Y’all, honestly. Honestly. The President of the United States appears to have cancelled a meeting with a nation’s leader because she wouldn’t talk to him about selling part of her country to the US.

I’m not making this up. Look:

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I … I mean … what are we supposed to do with that? It’s just so ass-chappingly stupid and petty. What an international laughingstock this country has become under this guy. #MAGA indeed!

UPDATE:

NATO ally Denmark has sent its troops to some of the most dangerous areas and operations in Afghanistan and has lost 43 soldiers. https://t.co/zaGG8kCXP8 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 21, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js