Today (Thursday November 15) in the US Senate (Hart Room 902), The American Conservative hosts a foreign policy conference that has an incredible line-up of speakers, including includes Senator Rand Paul, Michael Anton, Col. Douglas Macgregor, Dan McCarthy, Harry Kasianis, Jim Antle, and many more.
If you’re interested in following the event, we’ll be live streaming from 8:30 – 3:00pm Eastern at theamericanconservative.com, (Sen. Paul’s keynote is at 10am) and our Twitter hashtag is TAC_CON
Details:
American Allies & Interests: Assessing Trump’s Foreign Policy Midterm,
November 15, 2018, Hart Senate Building, Washington DC.
November 2018 will mark the two-year anniversary of the election of President Donald Trump. The American Conservative’s fifth annual foreign-policy conference promises to be a thoughtful, provocative conversation about the president’s foreign-affairs strategy—and the effectiveness of its deployment to date. Are we really putting “America First”? Can Congress reclaim oversight over foreign conflicts? How do our veterans view the quiet “forever war”? The event will feature keynote speaker Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and convene an impressive roster of other leaders, scholars, policy strategists, and journalists.
8:30– Doors Open
8:45 –Opening remarks: John Burtka IV, Executive Director, The American Conservative.
Introductions: W. James Antle III, Editor, The American Conservative magazine.
9:00-9:45 — Taking Back Congressional War Powers: Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the AUMF
U.S. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colorado)
U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California)
Moderator: Bruce Fein, Constitutional scholar and attorney.
10:00 to 10:45 a.m. — Keynote: Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky
10:45 to 11:45 — Veterans and the Forever War: Recent vets on military reform and U.S. foreign policy
Gil Barndollar (Marines), Center for the National Interest
Jeff Groom (Marines)
Daniel Davis (Army), Defense Priorities
John Q. Bolton (Army)
Dan Grazier (Marines), The Center for Defense Information at the Project on Government Oversight (POGO).
Moderator: (Ret.) Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, College of William & Mary, former U.S. Army, State Department
11:45-12 p.m. — Lunch
12:00-1:00 p.m. — Trump Politics and Foreign Policy Realism: A Media View
W. James Antle III, The American Conservative
Kelly Jane Torrance, The Weekly Standard
Michael Anton, former Trump White House
Moderator: Dan McCarthy, Modern Age
1:00-2:00 p.m– Middle East (In)Stability: Telling the Difference Between Friends and Frenemies
Daniel Larison, The American Conservative
Trita Parsi, National Iranian-American Council founder
Joshua Landis, University of Oklahoma
Paul Pillar, Georgetown University
Abbas Kadhim: SAIS-Johns Hopkins University
Moderator: Kelley Beaucar Vlahos, The American Conservative
2:00-3:00 p.m.– The Future Asian Power Politics: Is Trump Gaining or Losing Ground for the U.S.?
Doug Bandow, Cato Institute
Harry Kazianis, Center for The National Interest
(Ret.) Col. Doug Macgregor, author and commentator
Moderator: Benjamin Friedman, George Washington University