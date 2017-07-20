My home air conditioner died this afternoon, one of the hottest days of the year in one of the most humid and miserable parts of these United States … but at least Hillary isn’t the president! So there’s that. My brain is too fuzzled by heat and humidity to think about anything right now except Dreherbait.

Enjoy, my people. Especially you, Gorsuch.

1. Adorable Deplorable! Punk rock tot rocks Manhattan! The New York Times publishes the lament of her grieving mother:

My 3-year-old daughter is obsessed with Donald Trump. This is a problem if 1) you live in New York City, 2) you are liberal, 3) your friends are liberal, 4) your daughter attends a liberal school and 5) your relatives are affected by the Trump administration’s travel ban. Yassi, my daughter, attends the kind of school that made counseling available in the wake of the 2016 presidential elections. Parents stood together comforting one another on Nov. 9 in an act of collective mourning that I hadn’t seen since Sept. 11. This is probably exactly the type of school that the Trump voters were hating on with their epic middle finger raised to the elites of this country. On that same morning, Yassi made few friends by screaming “Donald Trump!” at the top of her lungs in the crowded stairwell to her school. People whirled around to find the traitor. Red-faced and humiliated, I pulled her aside and said, “Shhhh, Yassi, we do not scream these things at school.” And so, an expletive was born, much more potent than any four-letter word. “Annabel,” she would say, turning to her best friend, “I want to tell you a secret.” Annabel would dutifully move closer. “Donald Trump!” Yassi would do her 3-year-old best to whisper, which, of course, turned out to be a poorly modulated stage whisper audible to anybody nearby.

Incredibly — or not, given that she’s a New York liberal — Mom doesn’t see the humor in any of this. More:

To me, Yassi’s obsession with Donald Trump represented the radical disjuncture between the brave new world we adults came to inhabit and the innocent world of a child, where even the names of autocratic despots are reduced to lyrical rhymes.

What a great kid.

2. Prominent federal judge believes Southerners are too stupid to vote:

Richard Posner, pp. 72-73 of his new book.

Actual quote says “of those states,” refers back to “states of the deep South” in prev sentence. https://t.co/5braUI1rYK — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) July 20, 2017

3. USA Today film critic faults Dunkirk — a film about the 1940 rescue of British troops from France by British people — for not being woke:

The trio of timelines can be jarring as you figure out how they all fit, and the fact that there are only a couple of women and no lead actors of color may rub some the wrong way. Still, Nolan’s feat is undeniable: He’s made an immersive war movie that celebrates the good of mankind while also making it clear that no victory is without sacrifice.

Note well that this idiotic remark passed through at least two levels of editing.

4. Creationist theme park owner gays up Noah’s Ark:



Some people are not happy:

“For crying out loud, no one took your rainbow! Please stop trying to pass this nonsense off as Christianity. There is nothing Christian about judging one another. Just think what this world could be if we spent just half this energy finding ways to show kindness and acceptance and understanding and love to people who aren’t just like us instead,” wrote Michele Bowen Woloszyk in a comment that drew nearly 3,000 reactions. “If you aren’t sending love into the world, you’re just doing damage. If your religion/church is teaching you otherwise, you need to find a better way to spend your time.”