The Southern Baptist Convention is meeting in Birmingham, Alabama, this week — and it’s got a crisis on its hands. I’m not just talking about the sexual abuse crisis within America’s largest Protestant denomination. Ryan Burge writes in Christianity Today:

By now, Southern Baptists recognize that their movement is in a decline that shows no signs of changing course. By their own measures, they’re not adding as many new believers to their flocks each year—the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) went from baptizing 321,000 in 2007 to 246,000 last year. Plus, despite adding more than 10,000 more cooperating churches over the past couple of decades, church attendance across the denomination is also dropping. In 2006, the SBC had 16.3 million members, now that’s down to less than 15 million, according to the denomination’s most recent Annual Church Profile (ACP). Outside surveys have also tracked the decline. New findings released this year show the Southern Baptist trajectory more closely resembles the downward trend among the United Methodist Church (UMC), the nation’s largest mainline Protestant body, than fellow evangelicals in non-denominational traditions.

However, where the real worry comes is related to a generational shift in the American population. In the 1980s and 1990s, Southern Baptists could count on a huge majority of the children born and raised in the church to become committed and active members of the congregation as adults. That has eroded over time. Now, it’s likely that half of the children being raised Southern Baptist today will not maintain that identity into adulthood. Compounding that fact, the average Southern Baptist is now nearly ten years older than they were in the mid-1980s. The water is leaking out of the bucket at an ever-quickening rate and the amount of water that is being added is slowing to a trickle. There is little reason to believe that the SBC won’t sustain serious declines in the next 10–20 years.

I don’t know much about internal Southern Baptist dynamics to be able to write knowledgeably about the causes of the SBC’s losses. The CT story indicates that most people who leave the SBC do so for non-denominational churches, so it’s not like they’re leaving the faith entirely.

I was going to do some research this afternoon to find out more about the sources of Southern Baptist disaffection, but it turns out that my bronchitis is not getting a lot better, and I have to go to the doctor in a few minutes. Besides, crowdsourcing this research with my Southern Baptist readers would probably get the information faster. I know anecdotally that there’s anger among some Southern Baptists over the role of women in the Church. Others — younger Baptists — are fed up with what they regard as the politicization of the church in the Trump years. Still other conservative Baptists are angry over what they regard as its liberal turn. And I’ve heard too that some younger Southern Baptists are so fed up with things in the denomination that they are going the way of Jen Hatmaker and the late Rachel Held Evans, into progressive Evangelicalism.

In The Benedict Option, I quoted two Southern Baptist laymen that I eventually became friends with: Andrew T. Walker and Denny Burk, who is an ordained pastor. Here’s a passage from Burk, talking about church discipline:

Denny Burk, a seminary professor and Southern Baptist pastor in Kentucky, says the lack of church discipline in churches across his denomination have left congregations completely unprepared for the aftermath of the Sexual Revolution. When churches are undisciplined, the members will be undisciplined too. It creates a climate conducive to immorality and crumbling marriages. It welcomes congregants who are Christians in name only. The problem became so acute that the Southern Baptist governing body passed a resolution in 2008 calling on the churches to renew “the practice of lovingly correcting wayward church members” and “to recover and implement our Savior’s teachings on church discipline.” The congregation Burk helps lead today requires members to sign a covenant defining the obligations of their fellowship. “Everyone who joins the church knows what they’re getting into, not just to be a follower of Christ, but to be a follower of Christ within our church,” he told me. “Failure to uphold these things means that the church will call you to repent. Any member who refuses to turn away from sin and to follow Christ will eventually be excommunicated.” This happened to a couple in Burk’s church who were divorcing after over four decades of marriage. They refused counseling from the pastors to help them put their marriage back together again. They even refused assistance from other friends and church members. After months of pastoral intervention aimed at healing their marriage, the pastors reached an impasse with the couple. The couple simply would not cooperate. Eventually, the congregation met and voted to excommunicate them. “It’s one thing to form a moral majority and lobby politically for public morality, but nobody really cares if the churches themselves have no integrity,” says Burk. “If that doesn’t happen, there will be no difference between the church and the world.”

I would love to hear from Southern Baptist readers how the principles of The Benedict Option can be applied to Southern Baptist churches and communities, for the sake of strengthening them in the face of the SBC’s crisis. Southern Baptists are facing the same crisis that all small-o orthodox Christians are facing in America today, but their response to it will need to be done within fidelity to their own doctrinal and denominational distinctives.

I’m not Southern Baptist, but I’ll offer this. The Millennial mindset in me instinctively recoiled at the thought of the divorcing couple being excommunicated. This, of course, when I fully understand the need for religious communities to be intentional and to uphold standards of practice that separate them from the rest of the world. Otherwise… they are not a community in any sense, they are simply a collection of people living in the world who claim to have a common belief. I say all this because you are writing about a generational decline. The typical Millennial mindset is very deeply engaged in “How dare a Church withhold Christ from anyone? Jesus loves everybody, sinners included, Jesus never excluded anybody.” Well aside from the above being based upon a sloppy and superficial reading of scripture, it also mis-understands that the Church is a community of believers, not Jesus Himself. The Millennial generation is on average much more individualistic than the generations that preceded them; it is often easier for many Millennials to conceive of having a personal relationship with Christ that is always on offer for them to choose or not choose, than it is to conceive of mutual obligations to a community of believers. Call it Moral Therapeutic Deism of whatever you will, but there is a very strong sense among the Millennials of wanting a direct hotline to a deity who will provide immediate customized solutions for every individual’s problems in order to maximize their happiness; being tied down by rules and having obligations to a community are very alien to most Millennials, as is the idea that serving God may lead to suffering in this life and reduce options for trying to achieve maximum “Earthly” happiness. This is the heart of what’s going on with all religious practice in the 21st century. It won’t change until the younger generations stop seeking instant gratification (unlikely) or expectations of what a church is and does changes. And today, the average Millennial thinks that a church exists solely to exclude and judge others and help its members to feel superior to everyone else. That’s what caused me to instinctively shudder with the excommunication story. It’s hard for a Millennial to see the deeper reasons for exclusion.

I wonder, though, if the people who don’t immediately see deeper reasons for the exclusion would be open to giving the argument for exclusion a fair hearing. Or would they just decide it doesn’t feel right to them, and bolt?