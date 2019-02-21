A progressive assaulted a peaceful conservative student on the UC Berkeley campus. The student was recruiting for Turning Point USA. The assault was captured on video — as was the face of the assailant. You can watch it all below, but be forewarned: the progressive bully, who beat up the conservative for promoting “hate,” drops some f-bombs:

I’m sure there will be a big campus march to protest this political violence against a peaceful student. Oh wait, he’s a white male on the political right. Guess he had it coming, right?

Follow Brad Devlin, former head of the UC Berkeley College Republicans, for updates on this story.

