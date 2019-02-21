A progressive assaulted a peaceful conservative student on the UC Berkeley campus. The student was recruiting for Turning Point USA. The assault was captured on video — as was the face of the assailant. You can watch it all below, but be forewarned: the progressive bully, who beat up the conservative for promoting “hate,” drops some f-bombs:

Another conservative student was assaulted on @UCBerkeley‘s campus. I just spoke to the survivor of the attack who is a dear friend of mine. He is in good spirits and plans on continuing to fight for conservative values on campus once his black eye is gone! What a bad a**! pic.twitter.com/g67Y9pAszD — Brad Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 21, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here is the altercation from my friends perspective. Conservative activists, take note. This is exactly the right thing to do, and I am so proud of him for recognizing the situation and not retaliating with violence. pic.twitter.com/QEuJWEQtz8 — Brad Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 21, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Why, you may ask, is this the right thing to do in this situation? Because now we have this perfect image of the perpetrator’s face! If you know who this man is, PLEASE DM ME! pic.twitter.com/r90A8ozcfS — Brad Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 21, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

My friend, Hayden, wants to thank all of you for the love and support. He’s giving you a wink, and wanted to let you know you’ll be hearing from him soon! pic.twitter.com/6kPmFZgQgz — Brad Devlin (@bradleydevlin) February 21, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

I’m sure there will be a big campus march to protest this political violence against a peaceful student. Oh wait, he’s a white male on the political right. Guess he had it coming, right?

Follow Brad Devlin, former head of the UC Berkeley College Republicans, for updates on this story.