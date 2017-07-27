White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci called Ryan Lizza of the New Yorker on Wednesday to talk. He was angry because Lizza earlier that day had tweeted that Scaramucci and Trump were having dinner with Bill Shine and Sean Hannity of Fox News that night. Here, according to Lizza, is some of what he said (sanitized for your protection, naturally):

I asked him why it was so important for the dinner to be kept a secret. Surely, I said, it would become public at some point. “I’ve asked people not to leak things for a period of time and give me a honeymoon period,” he said. “They won’t do it.” He was getting more and more worked up, and he eventually convinced himself that Priebus was my source. “They’ll all be fired by me,” he said. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.” The issue, he said, was that he believed Priebus had been worried about the dinner because he hadn’t been invited. “Reince is a f–king paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said. He channelled Priebus as he spoke: “ ‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the fucking thing and see if I can cock-block these people the way I cock-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’ ” (Priebus did not respond to a request for comment.)

More:

Scaramucci also told me that, unlike other senior officials, he had no interest in media attention. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f–king strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.” (Bannon declined to comment.)

Toward the end of the conversation:

Scaramucci said he had to get going. “Yeah, let me go, though, because I’ve gotta start tweeting some sh-t to make this guy crazy.” Minutes later, he tweeted, “In light of the leak of my financial info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45.” With the addition of Priebus’s Twitter handle, he was making public what he had just told me: that he believed Priebus was leaking information about him. The tweet quickly went viral.

Scaramucci later retracted the tweet, perhaps after the reporter who broke the story about his financial disclosure form said that nobody had leaked it to her, and that it was a public document available to any reporter who asked for it.

Believe me, you’re going to want to read the whole thing.

And please, enough about the “fake news” every time something negative about Team Trump appears in the media. Mooch owned his foul language in this tweet:

I sometimes use colorful language. I will refrain in this arena but not give up the passionate fight for @realDonaldTrump's agenda. #MAGA — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

These are the people running the US government, ladies and gentlemen. Makes you proud, doesn’t it?

For old times’ sake, take a look at this clip from President Reagan’s farewell address to the nation. It won’t take long. Just do it. This was the America that was:

UPDATE: From Fox News:

But the comments have spooked some of his co-workers. Speaking to Fox News, one White House official expressed concern. “This is getting out of hand. I am honestly getting concerned for my safety in the office tomorrow. This type of behavior is unbelievable. Working in the White House and something like that is said, it is a disgrace,” the official said.

What decent person who cares about his or her reputation would stay in that Dumpster fire?