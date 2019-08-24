O Fortuna! It’s showtime at the Prytania!:

She drove away all her friends — the friends who “would have done anything for” her. Except join her cult.

This is not a parody account, by the way. Saira Rao is a Colorado Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress last year.

She lost in the Democratic primary by more than a two-to-one margin, after which she said that she is “giving up on white people.” Even though she considered herself one … but also, in a 2017 “open letter to the Democratic Party,” called herself “brown.” She said in that open letter that she was “breaking up with the Democratic Party,” but a few months later, she entered the Democratic primary. Which she lost bigtime, then turned green with envy of the white woman who beat her.

Perhaps it’s uncharitable of me to say so, but I get the feeling that Saira Rao might not be the most mentally stable Social Justice Warrior in the ranks.

