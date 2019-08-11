A Russian-speaking friend helping me with plans for my trip there this fall e-mails to say:

Just for you to know how the Russian media works: below is the screenshot of the article about some guy named Rod Dreher (in Russian), published by Russia Today here: https://inosmi.ru/authors/rod_dreher/ At the first glance, this is a simple translation of English Wikipedia article about you (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rod_Dreher). Almost all the text has been translated quite correctly (except Crunchy Cons was translated as Green Cons). But take a look at the last paragraph of the screenshot:

Here is my translation of the Russian original: Dreher often criticizes Judaism. He blames Jews for the death of Christ. Also, he criticizes Israel, and believes that this state is not the ally, but the enemy of the West. Dreher also thinks that USA has to stop to aid Israel. Also, he thinks the Zionism is pure evil. When you will be in Russia, you will need to be prepared. 😉

Oh my God. How does one fight this garbage? Is there any way to do it?