The progressive journalist Jesse Singal asks a reasonable question:

I do not have strong feelings on this subject, except that it is clearly creepy to dress up kids in ways designed to show off their legs, but I’m just increasingly confused as to who these outlets believe their core audience to be, and why they choose the fights they choose https://t.co/tpyL5hTkqM — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 19, 2019

He continues:

Here’s why this stuff matters to lots of us: because even mainstream progressives act like when it comes to LGBT issues, there are no enemies, barriers, or restraints to the left. When Good Morning America does a feature interview on lovable gay child mascot, drag queen Desmond Is Amazing, this stuff is not remotely niche anymore. The media behave like propagandists on all things LGBT. For example, NBC News — not Pink News, but NBC News — ran this week a completely uncritical story about a new trend: microdosing on hormones to achieve an androgynous look. Excerpt:

Marisa Rivas never felt comfortable living as a woman, but doesn’t identify as a man either. Last year, Rivas, 30, a college admissions coordinator in Los Angeles, had a mastectomy. This year, Rivas started using gender-neutral “they” and “them” pronouns. Then, at the end of June, Rivas went to the Los Angeles LGBT Center in West Hollywood to talk to a doctor about going on “low-dose” testosterone, known colloquially as “microdosing.” Rivas hopes to achieve a sharper jawline and a more androgynous physique without overtly masculine features like facial hair. The goal is an appearance that is not clearly male or female. “I still want to be somewhere in the middle,” Rivas said. Hormone microdosing is of growing interest to some nonbinary people like Rivas who want to masculinize or feminize their bodies in subtle ways. There is little research on the technique’s prevalence, but doctors who treat transgender and nonbinary people say the medical community should consider the needs of those who want to change their bodies without medically transitioning fully to the opposite gender.

It’s a long story, but at no point is the question ever asked: what are the healthy risks of this therapy? The only question is: How can the medical community more quickly give people the drugs they want to change their bodies as they desire?

I learned about this story from Jesse Singal, who is an actual professional science journalist.

Outlets have completely, completely given up on covering this like they would any other health or science subject. It’s just astounding how radical the journalistic shift has been. https://t.co/9XMKriFyuo — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 14, 2019

Meanwhile, the nation’s librarians have been meeting to figure out how to queer your children’s reading. No, really:

The world’s largest library association’s annual conference this year featured more than 100 workshops with an “equity, diversity, and inclusion” theme, according to the American Library Association’s conference catalog. That included workshops with these titles (some shortened): “Creating Queer-Inclusive Elementary School Library Programming,” “Developing an Online Face for a Lesbian Pulp Fiction Collection,” and “Telling Stories, Expanding Boundaries: Drag Queen Storytimes in Libraries.” The ALA annual conference’s workshop selections also included “A Child’s Room to Choose: Encouraging Gender Identity and Expression in School and Public Libraries,” and “Are You Going to Tell My Parents?: The Minor’s Right to Privacy in the Library.” Politically charged talks and workshops like these formed at least one-third of the conference offerings, according to the ALA’s own description and a review of the conference catalog.

You know how many people attended that conference this year? 21,460. More:

The June 24 workshop on “Creating Queer-Inclusive Elementary School Library Programming” discussed “ways to dismantle barriers” to such programs, including “crafting arguments,” “reviewing legislation,” and “listing talking points.” The description makes it clear that the workshop is not about only selecting books on this topic but also creating “services and programs.” Please note: The title says elementary school. That’s children younger than 13. One of the presenters for this workshop, Lucy Santos Green, is the incoming chairwoman for the Educators of School Librarians section of the American Association of School Librarians. Let that one sink in. Then juxtapose it with the description of the workshop about underage children’s “privacy rights” from their parents, which “explore[d] positive and proactive ways that libraries can protect minors’ privacy and confidentiality” and insisted children “have a right to privacy and confidentiality in what they read and view in the library.” At still another ALA conference workshop, participants brainstormed a list of book recommendations featuring “non-trad families,” which included the titles “My Brother’s Husband” and “Pregnant Butch.”

So, I wonder how Johnny’s dad the mill worker is going to feel when he learns that his son’s elementary school librarian recommended that the boy read Pregnant Butch — about a hypermasculine lesbian gestating — and strategized with the lad about how to keep his parents in the dark about his reading habits.

Joy Pullman observes:

All these people, and this large organization that serves almost exclusively public institutions, clearly feel completely comfortable broadcasting their cheerful feelings about queer sex — and other extremely politicized and controversial subjects — in public. Have any of them ever stopped to think about how their decision to do so may contribute to some of the polarization, alienation, and anger Americans are experiencing towards each other currently?

Gang, can we please stop being idiots about this stuff? Can we recognize what’s going on here? Leading institutions in American society are casting aside all sense of professional judgment for the sake of mainstreaming this gender-ideology insanity, and related phenomena. Radical distrust of these institutions is the only sane response.