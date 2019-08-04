I’m in the Kansas City International airport, headed home from a rich weekend of merriment at the G.K. Chesterton Society’s convention. On Friday afternoon, I was able to break away from the festivities to allow my old friend Lance Kinzer to show me his town. What a place! We first went to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, mostly to see the Caravaggio. There are only ten Caravaggio canvases in the US, and one of them is right here in KC. It’s one of his portraits of St. John the Baptist.

There is nobody like Caravaggio. The painting is luminous. I never fail to marvel at his work. This particular work is emotionally mesmerizing. If you stand to one side, at just the right angle, you can see that Caravaggio painted eyes, not just shade over eye sockets. The privacy of the Baptist’s inner world is so radical. There is nothing here to tell you who he is, in terms of his religious mission. What you see here is the man himself, stripped of all signifiers. You can feel the tension in his jaw, and the intensity of his veiled gaze. He is lost in severe contemplation. Notice that his hands are at rest; his right hand does not grip the reed staff, but rather holds it loosely. The effect is to convey to the viewer that the Baptist is outwardly resolved to his prophetic mission — a mission that will end with his martyrdom; the red tells us there will be blood — but struggles within to resolve himself internally. Is he thinking about the fact that prophets in Israel are often despised and persecuted? Is he thinking about the fact that the meaning of his life will be in not serving himself, but another? Is he wrestling with doubt, hence the darkness over his eyes, the windows to his soul?

I could have studied this painting for much longer, but we didn’t have all afternoon, and there was so much else to see in this great regional museum. There’s a Rembrandt in the next room, and later, a Monet, a van Gogh, a Pissarro, and so much more. I love this detail from a canvas painted by the Reformation artist Lucas Cranach the Elder. I identify with the gentleman in the red cap:

Lance and I stood before this large Spanish altarpiece, and talked about God and art:

Lance is a Calvinist, and saw the work through Reformation eyes. He said that while he appreciates the aesthetic beauty of the work, the idea of these paintings being part of a church naturally raises a Protestant’s suspicion that the beauty might distract us from what God has revealed to us in His word.

I am a former Catholic, now Orthodox. To me, art like this reminds me that the whole world is charged with the glory of God. It reminds me that the Word was made flesh. It teaches the basic lesson of sacramental, incarnational theology. Though I was raised Protestant, it took encountering sacramentalism in a European cathedral for me to be knocked off my horse, so to speak, and understand Christianity as something more than moralism. I wasn’t prepared for this manifestation of sacramentality (in the Chartres cathedral, not in a colorful altarpiece); it awakened something deep inside me.

I told that to Lance, and then we talked about the extent to which that kind of response, and his sort of response, are culturally conditioned, and to what extent they are natural. I had never seen anything in church like the aesthetic depth and richness I first encountered in European churches. I had not been acculturated to this design; as I said, it struck a resonant chord deep inside me, and for me, it served as the first calling to serve Jesus Christ.

On the other hand, I can understand why the Reformers reacted against this stuff. Whenever I go into a Baroque or Rococo church, I feel overwhelmed, as if the aesthetic elaboration calls too much attention to itself, and doesn’t point beyond itself to holy things. It is not an aid to contemplation, for me, but a stumbling block. I suppose people of a more Protestant disposition feel the same way about this approach to church art in general. Anyway, it was fun to stand in the museum and talk to my Reformed friend about our responses to the beauty.

Here was the greatest surprise for me in the museum:

It’s a 1924 canvas by the German-American painter Lyonel Feininger, “Gaberndorf II”. It’s a Cubist representation of a detail from a German village. Feininger was a passionate devotee of Bach’s music, according to the exhibition notes, which suggest that the layered composition represents a Bach fugue. Normally I don’t care for modern art, but the note comparing this painting to a Bach fugue made me see it in a different way. Somehow it drew me into the composition; normally Cubist work leaves me cold. Not this canvas.

There was so much more to see in the Nelson-Atkins, but we didn’t have time. If you live in Kansas City, wow, what a treasure you have! If I lived in your city, I would be down there every chance I got.

Museum-going makes a fellow thirsty, so we made a beeline for the Boulevard brewery’s tasting room. I’m very fond of Boulevard beer, which, because we live in a vale of tears, one cannot purchase in Louisiana. Regard the joy on Your Working Boy’s aging visage:

I had the Kölsch and I had the crisp Pils, and I was quite happy.

Then Lance and I went to Grünauer, an Austrian restaurant in KC. What a wonderful surprise! We just went to meet some guys for drinks. I looked at the cocktail menu, and pondered the Schmutzige, a drink made with black pepper-mustard vodka, shaken in ice with pickle, beet, and sauerkraut juice. Texted my wife about it, and she said, “That’s the most you cocktail ever.” Agreed! I was deeply curious about it, but I wondered if I would find a drink like that imbibable after the first couple of sips.

But where else would I have the chance to taste such a cocktail. Of course I ordered one:

It was weird as hell, but I loved it. It tastes exactly like you think it will. If you live in KC, or are passing through, you’ve got to get over to Grünauer and taste this thing. It is unforgettable. The restaurant’s manager spotted me at a table, and came over an introduced himself as a fan of The Benedict Option. Who knew? He sent over a pork belly appetizer on the house, and we were all delighted. Here’s the manager — Jimmy, I think; I apologize for forgetting the name — with Lance, and the app, and a pretzel: If I ever get back to KC, I’ll make a beeline for Grünauer to eat dinner. We didn’t this night, because we had reservations next door at Jack Stack, so I could taste KC barbecue. It did not disappoint. “Burnt ends” are surely two of the most joy-inducing words in the English language: After an extraordinary dinner, somehow we found the wherewithal to lumber back over to Grünauer for dessert. All I could manage was coffee, which was wonderful. After that, Lance and his wife Michelle delivered me back to the conference hotel, where I joined some Chestertonians on the back patio for drinks. I can’t remember the last time I had so much fun in such a short period of time. Great town you have their, Kansas City.