That’s some new polling data from Pew. More details here.

Fascinating to see how Republicans’ trust in universities collapsed after 2015. What happened then? Well, the Yale University freakout over Halloween costumes that ended with Social Justice Warrior students screaming at Prof. Nicholas Christakis, and ultimately getting everything they wanted from the supine administration. That same autumn, the even more widely publicized racial protests at the University of Missouri — the ones featuring lefty Prof. Melissa Click ordering protesters to strongarm a student journalist — occurred.

In 2017, Democrats that began a big falloff in their confidence in religious institutions. The decline hasn’t been quite as steep as Republicans’ loss of trust in colleges, but it was comparable. What happened in religion in 2017 that might explain it? The McCarrick revelations were 2018.

Anyway, don’t you find it telling that Republicans retain relatively high confidence in the impact of churches and religious organizations, but relatively low confidence in colleges and universities — and Democrats are exactly the reverse?

It’s also interesting to see confidence in labor unions rising significantly among members of both parties. It has increased over 50 percent among Republicans since 2010. That has to be from fallout of the Recession, don’t you imagine?

What I find mystifying is the very high rating Republicans give to banks and financial institutions. Sure, you expect Republicans to be more confident in them than Democrats, but GOP voters’ confidence more than doubled since 2010. Why? Maybe as the economy recovered, the returned to their natural state. But why would Democrats’ confidence in banks and financial institutions have cratered beginning in 2015? What happened that year that might explain it?

It’s also strange that Republicans have so much confidence in the good effects of large corporations, and Democrats so little — this, given how woke corporations are becoming. This suggests that neither side is paying attention. There has been very little reporting on how major corporations are lobbying hard at the state level to stop any religious liberty protections in state legislatures, because LGBT. Tucker Carlson is right: big business really is the enemy of the conservative little guy. But this news hasn’t yet reached conservatives — or social-justice liberals.