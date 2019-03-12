Here’s a great interview sociologist Brad Wilcox did with Oren Cass, about his new book The Once And Future Worker. Excerpts:

W. Bradford Wilcox: What is your take on Tucker’s argument about the economy and the working class, and how does your book speak to this debate?

Oren Cass: I agree with a lot of the points Tucker made. We’ve built an economy and a society that just isn’t very conducive to stable families, especially for people with less education who are likely to struggle in the modern labor market. What frustrates me about the response is that they seem to view the debate as either/or. Either the challenges facing the working class can be explained by failure to take personal responsibility or they are the result of policy choices and economic factors. Thus, talking about economics gets interpreted as renouncing the importance of personal responsibility.

But there’s no reason we have to choose between those explanations; to the contrary, the explanations are complementary. Obviously, a lot of people are making bad choices. And we have plenty of examples of people facing similar circumstances who make better choices, which goes to show that personal agency plays a critical role. But I think that the set of choices available to a lot of people has gotten worse and that we’ve made it harder to make good choices. Observing that doesn’t absolve people of responsibility. That said, neither does observing that people need to take responsibility absolve policymakers of responsibility for considering how policies affect people and whether different policies could yield better outcomes.

And note the asymmetry in this debate. Only one side is demanding that we choose one explanation at the exclusion of the other. Folks like me and Tucker, who argue that policy and economic conditions play a role, are not saying that personal responsibility is unimportant or that structural forces have deprived people of all opportunity. We’re just arguing that alongside the traditional conservative emphasis on personal responsibility, we need also to acknowledge that the economic formula of recent decades has not been a good one for a lot of people and that we should hold do better on that front, too. Conservatives need to be able to hold both ideas at the same time.