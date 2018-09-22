Play that funky music DJ FCC. 🍑 Motor Booty Affair, a funkadelic show, premieres tonight from 7-9!!! pic.twitter.com/D4YbkpF2Sp — 91.1 KLSU FM (@KLSURadio) September 22, 2018

The host of the show is my son, Matthew, who loves funk music. Tonight (Saturday) is his debut. Check it out online here, from 7 to 9 pm central.

He walked into the radio station the other day and asked if they had any slots open. When he showed them his playlist, they hired him. He’s got exquisite musical taste.