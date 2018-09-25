Here is a link to the online file of my son Matt’s first radio show. It’s a funk and “funk-adjacent” broadcast on KLSU, the college station at LSU. It’s really interesting, and I say that not just as a proud father. Matt — DJ name “Brougham d’Elegance,” a joke about the 1980s upper-limit Cadillac trim line — knows a lot about music, and works in Afropop into his playlist, and even music from a fantastic Tuareg blues group.

It’s on Saturday nights, 7 to 9 pm Central. You can listen to it online.

The show title, by the way, is from a 1978 album by Parliament Funkadelic.