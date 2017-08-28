EPPC scholars and staff mourn the death today of our longtime friend and colleague Michael Cromartie. pic.twitter.com/tvfBuvrlpr — EPPC (@EPPCdc) August 28, 2017

I did not know Mike well, but you didn’t have to know him well to recognize his deep humanity and great good cheer. He was one of those rare people who was at the nexus of so many things in the shark tank of Washington, DC — but had no enemies. Who does that? That man walked in the light, and shined the way forward for all who knew him.