I was just online searching for something, and stumbled across this post from way back in 2013. It’s about a girl named Lyric Haynes. My late sister once taught her. I wrote about them in The Little Way Of Ruthie Leming. In this excerpt, Lyric and the rest of Ruthie’s students, respond to the news of their teacher’s terminal cancer diagnosis:

Meanwhile, at the middle school, Ruthie’s class – the one that had been the worst-behaved of her entire career – had undergone a change of heart. At a school assembly, a girl named Lyric Haynes – a profoundly impoverished child whose mother was in prison, and who was one of Ruthie’s most challenging students – stood and made a short speech. All the teachers knew how hard Lyric’s life was, and how much courage it took for her to go before the entire school to make a presentation. “This is about Mrs. Leming,” Lyric said. “As you all heard, Mrs. Leming has lung cancer. She always wants us to do good for ourselves, and make the right decisions. Now that she isn’t teaching here anymore, we are trying to make her proud.” “She used to go head over heels for us, and now we are going to do the same for her,” Lyric continued. “Mrs. Leming, you are the best, and we love you very much. You will always be in our hearts.” Ruthie loved that. She told me once on the phone that her cancer opened the door to experiences of others, and of their goodness, that she wouldn’t have otherwise had. “All this love,” she mused. “It’s unbelievable how blessed I am.”

And then, after Ruthie died:

Ruthie’s colleagues, most of whom I was just getting to know, wanted me to appreciate what kind of teacher she was. That night was the first I had heard of Lyric Haynes, the child whose mother was in prison, and who had read the speech about Ruthie at the school assembly after the cancer diagnosis forced her to retire. When Ruthie died, the teachers worried that Lyric, now in high school, would lash out at others, and find herself back in the principal’s office for fighting. In fact, she only asked that someone take her back to the middle school, where Ruthie had taught her. She told them that she remembered the middle school as the place where teachers loved her. And she told them that she was going to do whatever she could to honor Mrs. Leming’s memory. “If you really want to honor Mrs. Leming,” one teacher told her, “You will be good and study hard, and go to college to learn how to be a teacher. Then you can come back here to work, and help other kids the way Mrs. Leming helped you.” “I’ll do it,” Lyric said. I saw Lyric hours earlier at the wake, in the line passing by Ruthie’s coffin. I only figured her as one of the many former Ruthie students moving through the church that night. Until Ruthie’s teacher friends told me that night, I had no idea, no idea at all, of the drama of this child’s life, and the part my sister played in giving her love, and hope.

That was nine years ago, but it feels like another century. The photo above depicts Lyric in high school, with a copy of the book. I wonder what happened to her. I’ll see if I can find out. If you’re the praying kind, please recommend her to the Lord.