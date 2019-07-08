Y’all! Look at this! Jessica is an old friend of Walker Percy Weekend, and speaks there every year. She has won this $50,000 prize for excellence in the humanities. I’m so proud of her, and thrilled to be her ally. If you’ve heard her presentations at the Weekend, you won’t be a bit surprised by this. Learn more about Jessica’s work at her website.

This is the second Hiett Prize winner that I know. Poet James Matthew Wilson won in 2017. Clearly, drinking bourbon with moi must be the key to literary honor. That’s my theory, and I’m sticking to it.

More people should know about the Dallas Institute, a terrific institution.