That’s an old propaganda poster from Italy’s Christian Democratic party. It reads: “Mother! Save your children from Bolshevism! Vote Christian Democrat.”

Here’s a current version now making the rounds on Italian conservative social media. “Gender” is the Anglicism that Italians use to represent “gender ideology,” their term for the LGBT program advocated by the Left. Really interesting to see how revolutionary Marxism has become defined in contemporary Italy not with Marxist politics per se, but with left-wing attempts to abolish the traditional family and gender roles.