Take a look at this clip from today’s big state funeral in Genoa for victims of the bridge collapse there. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini of the right-wing populist League and Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement were cheered by the crowd as they arrived at the event:

Voglio meritarmi con i fatti questo affetto e questa fiducia che mi hanno #commosso oggi a #Genova, fra i parenti delle vittime e tanti cittadini comuni: il mio impegno è lottare per #giustizia, verità, sicurezza, futuro. pic.twitter.com/bijoDIV4Qi — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) August 18, 2018

Though they are leaders of the coalition government, Salvini and Di Maio represent the outsider parties in Italian politics. Reader Giuseppe Scalas, who lives in Milan, explains why this is a big deal: