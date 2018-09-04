This is painful news from Dublin:

The Church of Annunciation in Finglas has announced it will celebrate its final mass on October 7, before it is demolished and replaced with a much smaller church.

The church, which has a capacity of 3,500, is one of the largest Catholic churches in the country, but attendance had dropped significantly in recent years.

The new church will have a capacity of just 350.

The announcement was made on the church’s Facebook page today.

The post read:

‘**VERY IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT**

‘We are now in a position to announce that the LAST MASS in the church of the Annunciation will take place on Sunday 7th October at 11am.

‘Mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin. All are welcome at the mass and please spread the word to those who may not be on social media.

‘Please note all other updates regarding the closure of the church and arrangements while our new church is being developed will be posted as soon as we are aware of same.

‘MANY THANKS.’

I’ve been reading lately an excellent book that a reader gave me, The Celtic Way of Prayer, by Esther de Waal. What I find most interesting about it is that this way of prayer de Waal identifies as Celtic is a lot like normal Eastern Orthodox prayer. Read this beautiful passage from de Waal’s book, about how discovering Celtic spirituality broadened and deepened the Christian commitment she had from her youth:

I was taught to recite the creeds, I was prepared for conformation on the basis of a catechism that in effect told me that there were certain articles of belief to which I must subscribe. My head was constantly engaged, my mind filled with information. But this did not involve the whole of myself, my five senses, my emotions and feelings, and above all my imagination. Nor did it bring any sense of continuity or belonging, seeing myself as being inserted in my own generation into a great and continuing heritage of the past. I had no sense of being a member of a long chain of family and kin stretching back into the past, and so being able to draw from a shared common storehouse of memory and storytelling. If I am discovering how to pray differently (and also to think and to feel differently), it is because I am not finding a holistic way which better responds to the wholeness and the fullness within my own self. And this of course helps me to become the person who I would much prefer to be.

What is “Celtic spirituality”? According to de Waal, it is “monastic spirituality,” in the sense that it is marked by a sense that all of time, and everything around one, is liturgical. It involves the sanctification of time, and of the world. It is pagan in the sense that it takes up and Christianizes the pagan sense of the sacredness of all things. It is rhythmic, in a way that is natural to rural farmers, who lived by the rising and setting of the sun, and the seasons, but which is alien to us today.

Reading this book clarifies for me what the Benedict Option is supposed to be trying to do. The thing is — and I invite you readers who know something about this to weigh in — I wonder if what de Waal identifies as particularly Celtic is not simply plain pre-modern Christian spirituality. That is, I wonder if she is not simply identifying Christian life in the pre-industrial, pre-Reformation age, when all of life was lived under a sacred canopy, and was experienced as a sacramental tapestry.

You might remember these thoughts of mine from a couple of years ago, when I was watching Tudor Monastery Farm with my kids. Excerpt:

The show is part of an ongoing BBC series showing what farm life would have been like in various historical periods (Victorian, Edwardian, Wartime). In the Tudor version, a historian and two archeologists recreate what it was like to be a farmer under Henry VII, just before the English Reformation. Ruth Goodman, the historian, talks about what she learned from the experience:

‘I had such a happy summer I feel somehow lighter,’ says the 50-year-old historian, her eyes widening. ‘The lack of machines had an impact, as did the religious texts I was reading. We had to make a lot, too – even rush mats to sleep on – and I think there’s something about making things that’s good for the soul. I also got very good at spinning; I’ve done it before but now I’m practically an expert at turning sheep’s wool into yarn.

‘When we did the Wartime farm last year I didn’t really enjoy it, I felt ground down. But with this one I’ve felt such a connection with the countryside. It was like I really felt and smelled and tasted and touched what it was like to be on a Tudor farm. It’s been a bit of an epiphany. It helped that the main drink of the period was ale,’ she adds with another giggle.

Tudor Farm goes further back in time than the series has before. It’s the year 1500 and the reign of the first Tudor King, Henry VII. The Church was absolute and like many farms of the time – up to a third – Ruth’s is on land owned by a monastery.

‘What’s so interesting is that Protestantism hadn’t really made much of an impact in Britain and there was little science, so the Catholic Church was the only way of understanding the world,’ she says. ‘It felt unchallenged. I don’t think there’s a place anywhere in the modern world where religion is the only way of understanding things.’

Goodman is, and remains, an atheist. Funny thing is, watching that first episode made me, a Christian, feel an intense longing for the sacramentalism of the life those people had. Watch the episode linked above and see if you don’t agree with me. What I mean is the sense they had that God was everywhere, and that their lives had real substance because they were anchored in and ordered by the divine. I’ve been reading intensely for the past two weeks about the ideas involved in the medieval, Renaissance, and Reformation religious consciousness, but this is the first time in recent memory that I’ve seen a sense of what that must have looked like. (The recent novel Laurus, set in roughly the same time period, but in Russia, powerfully evokes the same sensibility.)

To read Esther de Waal’s book and to reflect on the collapse of Christianity in Ireland is to weep at the loss. But this did not happen overnight, simply as the result of the sex abuse scandal. Something as deeply woven into the life and the consciousness of a people doesn’t disappear suddenly.

I found a clue as to how this might have happened this weekend when I watched the brilliant Brendon Gleeson film Calvary. My God, what a movie. I strongly recommend it to you, but be warned: it is not for young people, nor for the faint of heart. It contains some very rough material.

It is set in modern-day Ireland, in a seaside village in County Sligo. Gleeson plays Father James, a burly priest who ministers in the wake of the financial collapse and the sex abuse scandal, both of which devastated Ireland in the past decade or so. The film opens in the confessional. A man, unseen by the viewer, tells Father James that he was molested brutally and repeatedly by a priest for five years. He tells Father James that his molester is dead, and that some priest must die for the molester’s sins. That priest, says the man, must be innocent. You are that man, Father James, he says. You have done no wrong. I will kill you on the beach in one week.

That’s the first scene. The rest of the film follows Father James during the following week. We see him moving among his parishioners, and interacting with his troubled daughter, who is prone to suicide (Father James was a late vocation; after his wife died, he entered the priesthood.) What we observe is that the people of this village — the butcher and his adulterous wife, the publican, the police inspector, the doctor, the gay prostitute, the immigrant, the rich banker — they are all living broken lives, spiritually and otherwise. Father James is the only link they have to anything higher. His ministry is to bear them up. The bearish priest confronts them at times, but you can tell that he has cultivated a deep patience with them — a patience that runs out at times, when he gets fed up with their cynicism.

There is another priest in Father James’s church. He is a martinet. He is rigid, but it’s not a steely kind of rigidity. It’s brittle and moralistic and fussy about the institution. He has no feel for the people and their struggles. Father James doesn’t like him. Observing this character, I thought: This is the stereotypical Irish priest that people hate, and he symbolizes the Church that people have rejected. 

Obviously I won’t tell you how things end, but the film left me with a haunting thought. Those people of the village are lost in their sins — in their secrets and lies, their brokenness, their cruelties. This is all of us, you know. If we throw off the faith, and rid ourselves of the Church, we will not have rid ourselves of our sins, and our tendencies to sin. These things will continue to torment us, beneath the veil of respectability. What then? How will we discharge the guilt, the rage? How will we reconcile ourselves to our brother? How will we reconcile ourselves to ourselves?

Rene Girard told us that civilization, deep down, demands sacrificial murder. If we cast aside the Christian mechanism for dealing with sin and brokenness without resorting to sacrifice, we are throwing away the gift that makes our civilization possible without resorting to bloodshed. The man who threatens to kill Father James is tormented by rage at his abuser, and feels a primitive urge to make somebody pay for his humiliation. We know that this is an illusion, that if he kills Father James, it will have done no good for him. Only forgiveness — of the kind Father James preaches, and can teach — can heal the victim’s soul. Forgiveness, not making another innocent man suffer.

If the man goes through with his plan to kill Father James, will the people of that village be any better off? There will be no one among them to call them to repentance. To tell them to stop beating their wives. To stop sleeping with men not their husbands. To make restitution for the money they stole. And so forth. In their righteous disgust over the abuse scandal, are the Irish people destroying something that stands to protect them from themselves? That’s the question this film poses. What is to me most powerful about Calvary is its refusal to sentimentalize the Irish people, even as it takes full measure of the horror of clerical sexual abuse of children. It condemns a certain kind of Irish priest, no doubt, but it also holds a mirror up to contemporary Irish society.

Thinking of Calvary in the context of Esther de Waal’s book greatly magnifies the tragedy of what’s happened to the Irish church. Believe me, as someone who lost his own Catholic faith over a decade ago because of the scandal, I deeply understand why people would be so disgusted with the Church that they would want to walk away from it. I was fortunate to have a sacramental Church to go to — the Orthodox Church — but this may not be possible for the Irish.

Still, I find it a terrible, terrible thing that so many people there are casting aside this rich, deep legacy of Celtic Christianity, something that generation after generation of their ancestors. This is not just saying no to some tinny, moralistic priest. This is throwing away a priceless treasure. And when it’s gone, it will be very, very hard to recover it.

In this light, I understand The Benedict Option as advocating for running towards the Church — the Church understood not as an institution, primarily, but rather as a way of life. It was always supposed to be that for us — as I quote Leah Libresco saying in the book, the Benedict Option is just a call for the Church to be the Church — but we have forgotten that. Contemporary church life is not supposed to be as Esther de Waal experienced it (merely learning and affirming doctrinal propositions), but a way of life that involves our entire body, and that re-establishes a sacred canopy over our lives.

The old Celtic Christians knew how to do this. All the pre-modern Christians did. This is a very hard thing to do in modernity, but we have to figure out how to do it. The survival of Christianity depends on it.

If I were in Ireland, I would certainly despair over what has happened to the faith, and to the institutional Church, but I would take this as an opportunity to go deeper into traditional Irish Christian spirituality. Remember what Marco Sermarini of the vibrant orthodox Catholic Tipi Loschi community told me in The Benedict Option:

“We invented nothing. We discovered nothing. We are only rediscovering a tradition that was locked away inside an old box. We had forgotten.”

Ireland, you are rich in Christian tradition! The contemporary Catholic institution has failed you all terribly — but it is not the whole of the Church! Many Catholics there have fallen away, and will yet fall away. This is what it means to be under judgment. But those who remain will hold on because they will have gone very deep into the Celtic Christian past, and recovered the deep spirituality that their ancestors stored up for them.

It is true for the rest of us too, isn’t it? Here in America, we don’t have that easy connection to the deep Christian past. But it is our inheritance too. Laying fierce claim to it, and learning to live by that spirituality, adapted for our postmodern circumstances, may be the only way that we can make it through the crisis upon us, and yet to come.

(By the by, readers in New York City will want to plan to go meet Leah Libresco next week at First Things, and hear about her great new book, Building The Benedict Option. I’m not kidding: Leah and people like her are the future of the Church. )

Posted in , . Tagged , , , , , , .

MORE FROM THIS AUTHOR

Hide 20 comments

20 Responses to The Calvary Of Celtic Christianity

  1. Caroline Nina in DC says:
    September 4, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    In some respects, the film reminds me of the Robert Bresson film “Diary of a Country Priest.” Have you ever seen it?

    [NFR: Many years ago. I struggled to get into it. Maybe I should try it again. — RD]

  2. Siarlys Jenkins says:
    September 4, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    Celtic Christianity is significantly different from The Church Established by St. Patrick among Irish who were in large numbers already Christian, as well as a good number of residual pagans. (Estonians and a few others remained pagan into the 15th century at least.) What Ireland has now retains in some times and places residues of the Celtic traditions, but they had married priests, they had the priestly dynasties that were at least in part a reason for imposing the rule of priestly celibacy, and were not particularly attached to Rome.

    All that the Patrician Church has stomped on and thrown away to a great extent.

    It is true however that the early Celtic Church had close ties to the Eastern churches, pre-dating the Great Schism when the Bishop of Rome broke away from the church established by the apostles.

  3. Uncle Billy says:
    September 4, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    The only way that the Irish Church, and the American Church can come back, is with the laity having a seat at the table. We cannot go back to business as usual. If the clergy refuses to share power,then it is over.

  4. Bob says:
    September 4, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    we do not have ancient buildings in the USA, but we DO have access to the classic spiritual direction writings of those who guided souls in monasteries and convents for 1500+yrs, and there is far more than two Spanish saints and florid classic Spanish, poorly translated, to read.

    There are classics in Flemish, German, Middle and Elizabethan English, French, and too many to list..

    And, our Church in charge of living this, and dissiminating this, holy way of living, shelves it in dusty backroom boxes and worries more about parish admin skills than holiness.

    And these interpersonal skills, these ancient buildings, even the very sacraments themselves, are only tools to build a heart living in loving union with its Creator.

    Without that engine room, the ship is dead in the water and tossed this way and that by the raging storms of natural world perverted by our propensity to always seek for self, in greed, lust, envy, murder, and war.

  5. Anonymous Lutheran says:
    September 4, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    In the preface to her book Every Earthly Blessing: Rediscovering the Celtic Tradition, de Waal mentions her initial surprise to find the images of St. Anthony of Egypt and St. Paul of Thebes at the top of one of the high crosses at Monasterboice. Later she came to understand this was not an accident, but that Celtic Christianity had a strong connection to the Desert Fathers.

  6. CMSMW says:
    September 4, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    I happened to find that very same book at a bookstore while on vacation last week and have been reading it since then. I had many of the same thoughts.

    Context: I was received into the Catholic Church at Easter Vigil this year, so the news this summer has been especially devastating, with my having been a Catholic for such a short time. However, I’ve been an associate of a Benedictine monastery for several years now, and I’ve been drawing on that as my anger at the hierarchy has grown.

    So, thanks for this post. It helps to see someone else thinking very much in parallel to me at the moment.

  7. sketches by boze says:
    September 4, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    “The thing is — and I invite you readers who know something about this to weigh in — I wonder if what de Waal identifies as particularly Celtic is not simply plain pre-modern Christian spirituality.”

    John Paul II actually talked about this on a couple occasions – how the medieval mind was saturated with a sense of God’s presence in rivers and stones and trees because the world was a signpost pointing to God. It’s not pantheistic, because we believe that ultimately God exists outside of space-time, but panentheistic.

  8. James Bradshaw says:
    September 4, 2018 at 2:54 pm

    I was actually going to suggest you see this film. I’ll admit that it moved me deeply, both because of the hope that shines through the darker elements of the film and because it reminded me of how there are still good, decent priests whose reputations will be tarnished merely because of their association with the hierarchy of the Church they belong to.

    Just a great film.

    On a side note, the film’s composer, Patrick Cassidy has written a little sacred music as well that is quite beautiful. He was even gracious enough to assist me in finding some rare scores of his. (Having made similar efforts with other film composers over the years, I can tell you that such gestures are rare.)

  9. Anthony Ferrara says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:10 pm

    Siarly,

    I thought there were no Christians in Ireland before St. Patrick. I’d be interested in reading more about this topic, if you know of any good books or articles dealing with it. Thank you.

  10. SPM says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    I know you have no control or no knowledge of the ads on this site. However, embedded in your post was a picture of a cracked sidewalk. The message under it was “repair cracked concrete with high-tech foam.”

    If I had any literary skill I think I could write a novel, or a spiritual treatise on that image, that idea, the promise (and the ultimate failure) of trying to repair cracks with “high-tech foam.”

    I don’t say this often, but perhaps that one ad being placed within your text was Providential.

  11. FA says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    In my 7th grade social studies class (which for the first time I realized was longer ago than I care to admit), we studied a number of pre-modern societies and their entrance into the modern world. I remember covering, in various units, Medieval Europe and the Renaissance, the Mesoamerican civilizations and their fall to the Spanish, and the Islamic world.

    One of the key points that was hammered home in the Islam unit was that “Islam is not just a religion, it is a way of life.” I remember thinking then, as I do now, are other religions not?

    Additionally, while we learned the basics of Islamic theology as a way to understand their origins, society, history, etc. – which made sense to do – I don’t remember actually doing so for Christianity, perhaps beyond the idea that the Pope was head of the Catholic Church, until we got to the Reformation. At that point, we learned the main differences each Reformation had with Catholicism.

    It was the *way of life* bit that originally got me to write this comment. However, as I wrote it, I realized that there were contradictory assumptions within this curriculum. Emphasizing that “Islam is not just a religion, it’s a way of life” says that the curriculum writers assume that Christianity and Judaism (the two main religions where I grew up) were not understood by the students to be “ways of life.” On the other hand, glossing over so much of what medieval Christians believed, only emphasizing broad concepts of “the Church” and “the Pope,” as well as the main arguments of the Reformers, points to an assumption that the students have a basic understanding of the religions that are, per the other assumption, not “ways of life.”

  12. Kurt Gayle says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    My wife and I saw “Calvary” when it came out four years ago. The film presented (in a no-holds-barred way) a whole host of important issues, but I remember it being very painful to watch. My wife and I rated it highly, but we haven’t watched it again since. (It’s like Bergman’s The Seventh Seal, a great movie, but you don’t necessarily want to watch it again.)

    As the trailer linked to points out “Calvary” was written and directed by John Michael McDonagh, who three years earlier (2011) wrote and directed another great modern Irish movie “The Guard.” The cast overlaps between the two films are these fine actors: Brendan Gleeson (Father James in Calvary) plays Sgt. Gerry Boyle in The Guard, Gary Lydon (Inspector Gerry Stanton in Calvary) also plays Gerry Stanton in The Guard, Pat Shortt (Brendan Lynch in Calvary) plays Column Hennessey in The Guard, David Wilmot (plays Fr. Timothy Leary in Calvary) plays Liam O’Leary in The Guard, and Owen Sharpe (Leo McArthur in Calvary) plays Billy Devaney in The Guard.

    “The Guard” – like Calvary – is very well-done, but unlike Calvary it is also engaging on a more enjoyable level. The characters are so well-drawn and performed and the plot is like no other plot. (The American actor Don Cheadle plays a great part.) There are scenes in The Guard that are quintessentially politically incorrect, but (if you’re watching the movie in private) the scenes will make you laugh like you haven’t laughed all day. My wife and I have watched “The Guard” eight times (or is it nine now?) since we got the dvd in 2011. There are characters and lines from “The Guard” that you won’t soon forget.

    There is something about modern Irish cinema – the McDonagh films Calvary and The Guard are perfect examples – something that is truly distinctive, truly Irish.

  13. G says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    “I wonder if what de Waal identifies as particularly Celtic is not simply plain pre-modern Christian spirituality.”

    I made a comment a short while back speculating about where future Christians will come from if the faith shrinks in our lifetime and “Cradle Christians” become fewer. And I considered the possibility that Christianity may see future converts from what one might call “Neo-Paganism”. These people seem to be some of the last people in the Western world who see a “sacramentalism” and magic in all of Creation (as opposed to an Enlightenment, Utilitarian view of the natural world).

    I think there is a growing backlash to the modern world, and a lot of the current rejection of Christianity in the West seems to stem from the observation that so many of the modern Churches are overly preoccupied with acquiring and maintaining power, money, influence, and control (the same things that enabled the Catholic Church’s abuse crisis in so many ways).

    A Church that lets go of trying to shore up its own Imperium and refocuses on worshiping the Creator and being in awe of his works in our world may have a certain appeal to people who already have a sense of the mystical in the natural world – they just don’t yet know the Creator

  14. wmwa says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    “I’m not kidding: Leah and people like her are the future of the Church.”

    Interesting to hear you say this, considering she supports civil same-sex marriage.

    I agree.

    [NFR: You are entirely missing the point. — RD]

  15. Locksley says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    “The stereotypical Irish priest that people hate”–“brittle, moralistic, and fussy”–is an unfortunate legacy of Protestant hegemony over Ireland. He’s not the heir of St Patrick, or of Celtic Christianity. He’s the heir of Bad Queen Bess and Cromwell. When the Irish people and culture were placed under Protestant jackboots, every surviving priest became a local Pope and was deferred to as such by the newly illiterate peasantry, who turned to him for guidance in all things. His “fussiness, moralism”, etc., were largely of English origin. It is a tragedy that these Irish priests, translated to America in the 19th century, took over the American Church because they already knew our language. There was a battle for control, in the years around 1900, between them and the Germans in the Church, and unfortunately the Irish won.

  16. J says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    “Ireland, you are rich in Christian tradition! The contemporary Catholic institution has failed you all terribly — but it is not the whole of the Church! Many Catholics there have fallen away, and will yet fall away. This is what it means to be under judgment. But those who remain will hold on because they will have gone very deep into the Celtic Christian past, and recovered the deep spirituality that their ancestors stored up for them.”

    Beautiful paragraph, Rod. If Francis had said only this in his recent homily in Ireland, his trip would have been a success and that quote would have been on every front page in the country.

  17. Old West says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    I think it is hard to get a handle on exactly what Catholic Christianity was like for the average person prior to the Reformation and the Counter-Reformation. I suspect that, especially in more out of the way places like England, it wasn’t necessarily a whole lot different from what it was like before the Norman Conquest. 1066 is the usual date cited as the end of Orthodox, pre-Schism, Western Christianity in England, when all but a couple of the pre-invasion bishops were violently replaced by Norman appointees who were adherents of the new form of Roman Catholicism that was developing around and after the Schism.

    We tend to forget that changes come slowest to rural areas and small towns. It was there that paganism last disappeared after the arrival of Christianity, and it is there, even today, that the last remnants of Christian practice tend to hang on in the face of modern atheism.

    I think the fact that the Reformation didn’t take much hold in a grassroots sense in England, but was rather imposed from above, gives some idea that Christianity, at least away from the Norman power centers, just kept going on its own organic and largely healthy path. Hence I wouldn’t be surprised to find that the Tudor times would have many aspects of familiarity to Orthodox Christians.

    I was chatting with my wife about how far back the cycle must reach, of the sexual abuse of pious altar boys who grow up to be priests and bishops who continue the cycle of abuse of other boys.

    My theory was that it was around the time of the schism from the Orthodox Church, when so many innovations arose in the West, including universal clerical celibacy.

    Her thought was that it probably dated back to the time of the Counter-Reformation, since prior to that time, although clergy weren’t allowed to marry, heterosexual relationships were tacitly accepted among the “celibate” clergy, who tended to have mistresses and girlfriends. As she pointed out, the Reformers made great hay out of this hypocrisy, leading to a crack-down on such things by Catholic leaders during the Counter-Reformation.

    And if a priest can’t consort with women, what is going to happen, and who will be drawn to the clerical ranks? I thought her theory was a good one.

    Ireland is a good example of this: faced with official Protestantism from Great Britain, Counter-Reformation Catholicism took on a very aggressive, rigid, and militant form that was alien to the spirit of Celtic Christianity as it had existed before on the island. The clerical sexual pathologies that arose in that culture became endemic, and then spread to America from that island.

  18. DB says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Anthony Ferrara – in waiting for Siarlys’s response, here’s a book that may be of interest:
    The World of Saint Patrick by Philip Freeman (OUP)

    https://global.oup.com/academic/product/the-world-of-saint-patrick-9780199372584?cc=fr&lang=en&#

  19. Tom says:
    September 4, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    Readers within driving distance of Baltimore, MD may be interested to learn that Dr. Lee Podles, author of “Sacrilege: Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Church” (and frequent commenter on this fine blog) is giving a talk on the roots of and solutions to the abuse crisis this coming Sunday, 9/9.

    The talk will be held at 11 AM, following 9 AM Mass in the Ordinariate Use, and will be held in the undercroft of Mount Calvary Catholic Church at 816 N Eutaw Street in Baltimore, MD. Coffee and brunch fare will be provided, starting at 10:30. All are welcome.

  20. Fran Macadam says:
    September 4, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    There is no redemption in revenge, piling evil upon evil. Moreover, it is never just, but evil, to punish the innocent along with or in place of the guilty.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Why Major in the Humanities?

No Kavanaugh: SCOTUS Has Enough Executive Branch Creatures

Fourth Wave Feminism: Why No One Escapes

Yes Kavanaugh: He Antagonizes Cronyism and Big Bureaucracy

How Did You Read This Summer?

TAC Bookshelf for the Week of September 3

Watching Mainstream Cable News From a Hospital Bed

With Trump, There’s Smoke and Sometimes Fire

Trump’s Middle East ‘Deal of the Century’ Creeping Into View

The Terrifying Take-Away From Maduro Assassination Attempt