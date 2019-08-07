In an earlier, super-long post, I encouraged you to read this incredible 2015 long-form Washington Post piece by Stephanie McCrummen, who investigated what went on in the trailer that was home to Dylann Roof, the white supremacist teenager who mass-murdered nine black Christians at their church. It is a portrait of despair, mindlessness, and acedia. Roof billeted with the Meek family, or what remains of it: twice-divorced mother Kim Konzny, her three male children from her first husband, and the other teenagers who drifted into their South Carolina trailer. Dylann Roof had been one of those teenagers. In this excerpt, Kim finishes a smoke break and comes back inside the Waffle House where she works:

She goes back inside, where a regular says to her, “Hello, little girl.” “Hey,” she says. “How’s Joey doing?” he asks. “Working,” she says of the son she is constantly telling to “go out there and grow as a young man” and “get it together” and “stop hanging onto my coat feathers,” and whose video she now shows to the cook. “Look, my son’s on TV,” she says, showing him a video of an interview Joey gave after the shooting, talking about Roof. The cook glances at the screen and goes back to frying. “My son called the FBI at 8:15 that morning — yep. He’s his best friend. Maybe his only friend.” She puts the phone back in her pocket and moves on to her tables. After 2 a.m., it is quiet again, and she sits at the counter to eat a plate of scrambled eggs. Two waiters, a young man and a young woman, are talking. “I’m one drop away from killing everyone,” he says. “My last day at McDonald’s I wanted to kill everyone,” she says. “I can’t kill myself, because then I’d go to hell, so I’m stuck here,” he says, and fake punches her in the arm. She flinches. “I’m very sensitive,” she says. “I’m going to go home. Watch TV,” he says. “No one cares,” she says. “I need a hug.” He holds up a large steak knife and smiles. She winces and laughs weakly, and Kim finishes eating, drops the heavy plate in the sink and, three hours later, goes back to the trailer to see what is waiting for her there.

More:

What is waiting is more of the same. “You see that?” Lindsey says one day, looking through the blinds, the dogs barking. “They stopped in the driveway — a white Jeep,” she says, but the white Jeep leaves, and she goes back to scrolling on her cellphone. Another day, Justin is playing Xbox, grenades exploding, bodies flying, and he says, “Mom, when did Shane die?” “Why bring up that subject?” Jacob says, pacing, sleeves flopping. “Why?” Another day, Kim goes into her bedroom, closes the door, smokes a cigarette and says, “It’s like we’re being punished for something, only I can’t figure out what.” Another day, Jacob opens the door and stands next to Kim, who is in bed scrolling with one hand, smoking with the other. “Mom,” he says. “Mom, Mom, Mom,” he says, knees pressed against her bed. “Mom?” he says, and lies in bed with her. “Mom, Mom,” he says, nudging close to her, but she inches away, and he goes back to the living room, where Lindsey is hugging her puppy, who keeps throwing up. Another day, Joey comes home from work with another friend in need of a place to stay for a while, this one named Brandon, who pours himself a glass of iced tea and sits on the living-room floor.

The drinking continues. The smoking continues. The chemical haze continues. The cellphone scrolling continues. The blinds stay shut. The blue towel hangs, and the shrugging continues, too, right up until one night when, as they will recall later, there’s a knock at the door. It is a man no one knows except Brandon, who had argued with Brandon earlier and who now barges into the trailer, pulls out a handgun and cocks it. He points the gun at Brandon. He points it at Jacob. He points it at Justin. He points it at Lindsey. He points it at Joey, who stands up in the middle of the living room and says, “Shoot me.”

And on it goes. Read the whole thing.

These kids are going nowhere. They live their lives mooching off of Kim. They sit around and smoke and play video games and do nothing. Idiots, the lot. But if you read the story, you’ll see that they used to be a family. Divorce sent them toppling into the precariat. What I don’t get is why those boys don’t have any sense that they ought to get off their asses and help pay the bills. They’re letting their mother do everything (and she lets them get away with it). Those aren’t men; those are half-men. This story came out in 2015; I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that the 21-year-old who has his 19-year-old girlfriend living with him eventually knocked her up, and now a child is having to grow up in that mess.

I repeat: this was once a cohesive family. From the story:

Before the trailer, the Meek brothers lived in another part of Lexington, in a house in a subdivision called Ridgewood. A family photo from those days shows them smiling in front of a brick fireplace, the boys in button-downs and polos.

The craziness was close. That’s where they met Dylann Roof, who lived nearby, and who started hanging out at their house. He was not the only agent of chaos. Read the Wikipedia entry on Roof: he grew up in a mess of a family, with divorce, instability, and the lot.

Most people who grow up like that don’t become mass killers. None of those young people in that trailer are racists; in fact, they hang out with a black neighbor, who says that he liked Dylann. But that guy, Christon, also says, Christon says, “I have no sympathy for people. Nobody has any sympathy for me. I care for me and me only.” But you can see how Roof, and any of the kids living in that trailer, could fall under the spell of an ideology that told them that they were superior, even though by every possible measure they were nothing, and had been failed by the adults in their lives. And because of that, nine people are dead.

I know a guy in his mid-20s who fell into a crazy occult group because he was drifting. No dad in his life. Mom was emotionally extreme. He was looking for connection, and direction. You look at what this group believed, and if you’re from a normal, middle-class, stable family background, you wonder how any rational person could accept it. But he was drifting, and they offered him meaning, and purpose, and companionship. They were also really crazy and destructive, and he finally broke away when he realized that everybody in the group was depressed and self-destructive. But for a while, these people were his normal.

Here’s a serious question, though surely a naive one: was it always like this? My folks grew up in rural poverty, but as my dad told me, that was the Great Depression, and almost everybody was poor. But not everybody was impoverished when it came to moral structure. Most people kept it together, and helped each other, according to my dad.

In 1993, my sister was a new teacher in our town’s local public elementary school. She told me that I would be shocked by how much had changed since we had been in school there 20 years earlier. She said so many kids had little or no foundation at home, and were living in a kind of chaos that was very unusual when we were kids, even among the poor families. She told me about one boy she had in her class that year — she taught sixth grade — whose mother dropped him off the year before on her parents’ doorstep on Christmas Eve, and disappeared. He was not okay. She told me this because I was helping her grade papers, and this kid had missed a bunch of easy questions. She told me that for him, if he got to school at morning, it was a triumph. And he was not the only one like that! My sister told me that we were living through a general moral collapse.

Two years later, that boy was expelled from school for bringing a homemade incendiary device to school. That was 24 years ago. I wonder what became of him.

Civilization is far more fragile than we think.