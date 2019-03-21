If you are near Harvard Divinity School next week, you have an opportunity to worship. This letter recently went out from the Div School administration, concerning the controversial removal of an old oak tree. I received it from an HDS alumnus:

Dear members of the HDS community:

As you know, the red oak tree adjacent to the Andover-Harvard Theological Library entrance will be removed beginning Friday, March 29. To many members of our community, this tree is explicitly sacred; for others, while it may not be recognized as part of their own particular religious tradition, the sense of loss at the tree’s removal is great. For over 100 years, this tree has sheltered many and much here; and it has been cherished in return.

To mark this great loss, a gathering has been arranged for anyone who wishes to attend on Wednesday, March 27, at 5 pm. There will be two parts to this gathering. The first will be a communal storytelling, which will give anyone the opportunity to speak about what this tree has either meant to or taught them. The second part of the gathering will be led by members for whom this tree is a religious/spiritual site and/or being; they will invoke great sacred trees in their respective spiritual traditions. Anyone who feels called to participate in the latter half.

In preparation for the oak tree’s removal, members of the HDS community who wish are encouraged to offer their personal farewells in a manner they see fit in advance of the March 27 gathering. For those seeking materials to construct private farewells, a waterproof box containing note paper, pens, markers, and ribbons will be made available near the tree Monday, March 25 through Wednesday, March 27. The materials can be used to affix notes or artwork of grief, gratitude, and witness to the fence around the tree. Those notes will be removed and included in the Wednesday afternoon ritual. Additionally, the chaplain interns would be glad to speak with or to accompany anyone who would like support in this.

As you are aware, the tree is not structurally sound and HDS recommends that pedestrians not use the area under the tree. HDS will not, however, prohibit those who wish to participate in the gathering. Please keep the safety risks in mind when in the vicinity of the tree.