It’s September 5, the birthday of irreplaceable German film director Werner Herzog. That means it’s Tweet Like Werner Herzog Day — also known as #Twertzog — so proclaimed by the irreplaceable Twitter account @wernertwertzog (it’s not really Herzog, but a parody tribute).

Here are some of this year’s better ones from the master himself. Nobody comes close:

Ladies: Find a man who looks at you the way Kinski does in “Woyzeck.” pic.twitter.com/M2aUZ2nGPM #Twertzog — Werner Twertzog (@WernerTwertzog) September 5, 2019

First, they came for the Nihilists, and I did nothing. That is all. #Twertzog — Werner Twertzog (@WernerTwertzog) September 5, 2019

