The Proms is an annual London summer festival of classical and music, broadcast nationwide on the BBC. The last night of this tradition, which began in 1895, always features a performance of “Rule, Britannia!”, the 18th-century patriotic anthem. Here’s how it ended last night. The singer is Jamie Barton, an American who describes herself as “a queer girl with a nosering“:

This is a *moment*. pic.twitter.com/p0YgQYv3PQ — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) September 14, 2019

It was indeed a moment: in which British patriotism achieved its apotheosis in an expression of gay pride.

“Rule, Brittania!” is closely associated with the Royal Navy. Churchill is alleged to have dismissed Royal Navy tradition as “nothing but rum, sodomy, and the lash.” Well, it appears that they’ve gotten rid of rum and the lash, but now sodomy is at the pinnacle of British patriotism. Is there anything that will not be queered?