Fred Thomas loves his Whataburger biscuit. See, this is why America is the greatest country in the world. I love a French croissant, but you don’t have French soul singers crooning about their croissants in cars. They couldn’t even get their accordions into those little bitty European hatchbacks! Italians don’t warble about their little breakfast cornettos. Has anybody ever heard a German yodel about Brötchen behind the wheel of their BMWs?

Only in America, baby. Come at me, I dare you. Well, you can eat whatever you want for your morning meal, but I for one am not going to stand here and listen to you badmouth the United States of America!