A gauche carte des températures à 1500m prévues par GFS. A droite le cri de Munch.

Jamais vu ça en 15 que je regarde des cartes météo #canicule pic.twitter.com/RIJTXiCUh1 — Ruben H (@korben_meteo) June 20, 2019

European readers, please tell the rest of us what the heat wave is like. What are you and your neighbors enduring?

This kind of heat is common for us in Louisiana, but then again, we have air conditioning.

CNN reports:

France recorded its highest-ever temperature on Friday as continental Europe continues to struggle with an intense heat wave. The mercury reached 45.9 degrees Celsius (114.6 Fahrenheit) in Gallargues-le-Montueux in the Gard department in southern France, according to the French national weather service Météo-France.

This is 1.8 degrees higher than the previous record from 2003.

The hottest recorded temperature in Louisiana history was 114, back in 1936. So was hotter yesterday in France than it has ever been in Louisiana. Think about that. More CNN:

On Friday, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said, “Beyond this extreme episode and with climate change, there is one observation: these episodes are getting closer, the abnormal becomes the normal”. “We must prevent the fact that it will be even worse in the coming years,” he added.

Earlier this week, Météo-France linked the country’s increasingly frequent heatwaves with greenhouse gas emissions, warning that without significant cuts to carbon emissions, heat waves could be stronger and last longer than in the past. “With these temperatures going higher, our entire society must think about adapting to climate change. It’s the problem,” said French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn.

This is true. And to think that there are still people who deny that this is happening, or that human beings have anything to do with it. The five hottest summers in Europe, since 1500, all have occurred in this century. This is not a fluke.

Roger Scruton, who is a green conservative, has pointed out that this is not simply industry’s fault. Every one of us is bound up in it. Our modern way of life depends on dumping massive amounts of carbon into the environment. If we were really serious about turning things around, we would stop air travel, and cease to do all kinds of things that are fundamental to modern life. We are not going to do that. It’s not a conservative/liberal thing; it’s simply not going to happen because all of us would have to change our lives too radically. (Let’s not even think about China and India.) Therefore, we must adapt, and simultaneously work hard to come up with a technological solution to the problem of carbon in the atmosphere.

But even if all the carbon we put into the atmosphere declined to zero tomorrow, we will have to endure decades of climate change based on what we’ve already put into the atmosphere. This is the new normal for Europe, and for all of us. Civilizations will be shaken to their core by all this. Watch.